Intensify pressure on the Russian war machine: Zelenskyy expects quick adoption of the 19th EU sanctions package

Kyiv • UNN

 • 170 views

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy welcomed the European Union's move towards adopting the 19th package of sanctions against Russia. He also welcomed the preparatory work on a mechanism for using revenues from frozen Russian assets to support Ukraine.

Intensify pressure on the Russian war machine: Zelenskyy expects quick adoption of the 19th EU sanctions package

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy welcomed the European Union's move towards adopting a truly strong 19th package of sanctions against Russia, noting that it is an important step that will increase pressure on the Russian war machine and provide a tangible effect. Zelenskyy wrote about this on Telegram, as reported by UNN.

We welcome the European Union's move towards adopting a truly strong 19th package of sanctions against Russia. It targets the main drivers of the war economy: energy revenues, finance, high-tech resources, and the military-industrial base. This is an important step that will increase pressure on the Russian war machine and provide a tangible effect.

- Zelenskyy wrote.

The President also welcomed the preparatory work on a mechanism for using revenues from frozen Russian assets to support Ukraine. According to him, this is an extremely important step that will strengthen Ukraine's defense and resilience, and contribute to its recovery.

We expect the rapid adoption of the 19th package and anticipate that other partners will synchronize and complement these steps. Constant pressure is necessary to force Russia to peace and hold it accountable.

- Zelenskyy added.

Recall

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and EU diplomacy chief Kaja Kallas presented a new package of sanctions against Russia, covering energy, financial services, and trade restrictions. The import of Russian LNG is prohibited, and sanctions are also imposed against 118 shadow fleet vessels and large energy companies.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Politics
Electricity
Kaya Kallas
European Commission
European Union
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ursula von der Leyen