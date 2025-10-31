$42.080.01
Marriage via "Diia": over 50 couples were denied marriage registration
Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against pro-Russian propagandists and manufacturers and suppliers of the Russian military-industrial complex from Russia, China, and Iran

Kyiv • UNN

Kyiv • UNN

 • 976 views

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed decrees on imposing sanctions. The restrictions apply to 14 pro-Russian propagandists and 10 individuals and 31 legal entities that support the Russian military-industrial complex.

Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against pro-Russian propagandists and manufacturers and suppliers of the Russian military-industrial complex from Russia, China, and Iran

Ukraine has imposed sanctions against pro-Russian propagandists and companies supporting the Russian military-industrial complex, including residents of Russia, China, and Iran - President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed the relevant decrees, the President's Office reported on Friday, writes UNN.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed two decrees enacting the decisions of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine regarding the application of personal special economic and other restrictive measures

- reported the OP.

The first decree, as reported, "concerns pro-Russian propagandists - 14 individuals who justify Russia's armed aggression and deny the occupation of Ukrainian territories and are financed by profits from the coal industry in the temporarily occupied territory of Donbas."

The second decree, according to the report, "introduced sanctions against manufacturers and suppliers of the Russian military-industrial complex - 10 individuals and 31 legal entities - residents of Russia, China, and Iran." Among them are companies and their leaders and owners who are involved in supplying equipment and components to Russia in circumvention of sanctions. Sanctions were also applied to Iranian state bodies and legal entities that supplied military products to Russia, the OP noted.

Ukraine, as stated, "continues to work on introducing new sanction steps, synchronizing partners' sanctions in Ukrainian jurisdiction and Ukraine's sanctions - in partners' jurisdictions." "One of the key priorities of our country is to prevent the supply of components to Russia for its military-industrial complex, reduce oil sales revenues, combat the shadow fleet, and counter Russian propaganda," the OP emphasized.

Since the beginning of the year, we have synchronized 11 packages with our partners. Six - with our colleagues from the European Union. Also the USA, Canada, Great Britain. Next month we will complete the synchronization. We will fulfill all our plans and obligations. It is very important for us now that there is synchronization between the G7 countries

- noted the President of Ukraine during the sanctions briefing.

Ukraine synchronized this year's sanctions against Russia with the US: Zelenskyy enacted the NSDC decision

Julia Shramko

