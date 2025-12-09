Japan refused to join the EU plan on frozen Russian assets for Ukraine - Politico

$42.060.13
49.000.23
ukenru
December 8, 07:50 PM • 12840 views
President Zelenskyy arrived in Brussels for talks with NATO and EU leadershipVideo
December 8, 06:20 PM • 24378 views
Shmyhal or Fedorov: Zelenskyy on candidates for Head of the Presidential Office
December 8, 05:26 PM • 23514 views
President Zelenskyy spoke about what he discussed with European leaders in LondonVideo
December 8, 02:55 PM • 29126 views
Ukrainian Su-27 pilot Yevhen Ivanov killed in battle in eastern direction
Exclusive
December 8, 02:34 PM • 28855 views
This document is indeed unique, not in a good sense of the word: expert on the updated US National Security Strategy
December 8, 01:22 PM • 31681 views
The time of mutual responsibility is over, and the time of silence too: Prosecutor General Kravchenko announced a full inspection of all orphanages across the country
Exclusive
December 8, 01:00 PM • 40985 views
Children abducted by Russia: the truth that resonated worldwide
Exclusive
December 8, 12:25 PM • 37269 views
Odrex's license revoked: why the clinic is hiding medical documentation from the Ministry of Health
December 8, 11:28 AM • 18823 views
We have no agreement on Donbas: Zelenskyy on peace talks
Exclusive
December 8, 10:53 AM • 37517 views
Fictitious "Russian conspiracy" and real pressure on strategic aviation enterprises: how law enforcement is used in competitive wars
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+1°
2m/s
85%
755mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
"You know what I gave them? Nothing" - Trump criticized Biden's aid to Ukraine and called the journalist "disgusting"VideoDecember 8, 08:56 PM • 10775 views
Kramatorsk under attack: Russian aerial bomb injures four, including childrenDecember 8, 09:21 PM • 7192 views
Ukraine's Defense Forces moved to more advantageous positions near Myrnohrad - 7th Airborne Assault CorpsVideoDecember 8, 09:42 PM • 10790 views
Project "Primary Source": Russia rewrites national identity of children in temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine - Center for Countering DisinformationDecember 8, 09:59 PM • 4122 views
"Rescue" Putin-style: hundreds of refugees from Ukraine are being expelled from a sanatorium in Russia - Center for Countering Disinformation03:32 AM • 9200 views
Publications
No sanctions, act through RussiaPhotoDecember 8, 03:38 PM • 12328 views
Children abducted by Russia: the truth that resonated worldwide
Exclusive
December 8, 01:00 PM • 40973 views
Odrex's license revoked: why the clinic is hiding medical documentation from the Ministry of Health
Exclusive
December 8, 12:25 PM • 37258 views
Fictitious "Russian conspiracy" and real pressure on strategic aviation enterprises: how law enforcement is used in competitive wars
Exclusive
December 8, 10:53 AM • 37512 views
Scandals, upheavals, revelations: what will the Mercurial week from December 8 to 14 bring us
Exclusive
December 8, 08:10 AM • 48549 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ursula von der Leyen
António Costa
Mark Rutte
Donald Trump
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Brussels
London
Donetsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Media War: Paramount challenges Netflix, outbidding it and offering $74.4 billion for Warner BrosDecember 8, 03:34 PM • 16287 views
Scandals, upheavals, revelations: what will the Mercurial week from December 8 to 14 bring us
Exclusive
December 8, 08:10 AM • 48549 views
Netflix announced it is buying Warner Bros. and HBODecember 5, 12:40 PM • 59539 views
Trump changed architects for White House ballroomDecember 5, 06:50 AM • 69738 views
Pantone named the color of 2026: a shade of white chosen for the first timeVideoDecember 4, 02:10 PM • 70443 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Brent Crude
KAB-250
FGM-148 Javelin

Japan refused to join the EU plan on frozen Russian assets for Ukraine - Politico

Kyiv • UNN

 • 176 views

Japan rejected the EU's proposal to use frozen Russian assets to finance Ukraine. Tokyo refused to use $30 billion in frozen assets held in its territory to issue a loan to Ukraine.

Japan refused to join the EU plan on frozen Russian assets for Ukraine - Politico

Japan has rejected the EU's proposal to join its plan to use frozen Russian state assets to finance Ukraine, dashing the bloc's hopes of gaining global support for the initiative, Politico reports, writes UNN.

Details

During a meeting of G7 finance ministers on Monday, Tokyo coldly rejected Brussels' request to copy its plans to send Ukraine the monetary value of Russian sovereign assets held in the Belgian bank Euroclear.

Japan made it clear that it could not use frozen Russian assets worth about $30 billion held in its territory to issue a loan to Ukraine, two EU diplomats informed about the discussion told the publication.

Addition

The European Commission wants EU capitals to reach an agreement on using up to 210 billion euros of sanctioned cash before the leaders' summit on December 18. Belgium, however, is resisting, fearing that it will have to return the full amount if Russia returns the money.

One of its demands is that other G7 countries outside the EU issue a loan to Ukraine using frozen Russian assets they hold domestically.

"Financial support for Ukraine is central to European security": von der Leyen met with the heads of government of Germany and Belgium06.12.25, 04:31 • 10363 views

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
Sanctions
State budget
Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Euroclear
European Commission
G7
Tokyo
European Union
Brussels
Belgium
Japan
Ukraine