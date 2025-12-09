Japan refused to join the EU plan on frozen Russian assets for Ukraine - Politico

Japan has rejected the EU's proposal to join its plan to use frozen Russian state assets to finance Ukraine, dashing the bloc's hopes of gaining global support for the initiative, Politico reports, writes UNN.

Details

During a meeting of G7 finance ministers on Monday, Tokyo coldly rejected Brussels' request to copy its plans to send Ukraine the monetary value of Russian sovereign assets held in the Belgian bank Euroclear.

Japan made it clear that it could not use frozen Russian assets worth about $30 billion held in its territory to issue a loan to Ukraine, two EU diplomats informed about the discussion told the publication.

Addition

The European Commission wants EU capitals to reach an agreement on using up to 210 billion euros of sanctioned cash before the leaders' summit on December 18. Belgium, however, is resisting, fearing that it will have to return the full amount if Russia returns the money.

One of its demands is that other G7 countries outside the EU issue a loan to Ukraine using frozen Russian assets they hold domestically.

