Canada and Britain to join EU plan to use $300 billion in Russian assets for Ukraine's benefit

$41.750.14
48.240.10
ukenru
10:41 AM • 12200 views
Committee supported the bill on "OLX tax"
Exclusive
10:14 AM • 22706 views
Second month without a decision: the consideration of the complaint against the closure of the case against the NBU's chief lawyer Zyma has been disrupted again
October 15, 09:25 AM • 21750 views
Zelenskyy appointed acting head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast State Administration: what is known about him
October 15, 09:00 AM • 22125 views
Zelenskyy formed Odesa CMA and appointed Lysak as its head
October 15, 08:32 AM • 20131 views
Around 4,500 new fines monthly: TCCs intensify military registration checks – infographicPhoto
Exclusive
October 15, 08:03 AM • 17551 views
Rape of a 14-year-old girl in Zakarpattia: defense tells at what stage the appeal against the verdict for the boys is being considered
October 15, 07:49 AM • 17039 views
Russia attacked Ukraine's gas infrastructure three times in a week, hitting a thermal power plant overnight - Naftogaz
Exclusive
October 15, 07:17 AM • 31453 views
World Breast Cancer Day: how the disease manifests itself, its diagnosis and preventionPhoto
October 15, 07:08 AM • 31520 views
FC "Unbreakable" from Kharkiv: how amputee football helps veterans overcome isolation
October 15, 06:15 AM • 13715 views
General Staff confirmed repeated strike on oil terminal in Feodosia and attack on other objects of the Russian occupier
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+8°
1.9m/s
61%
754mm
Popular news
Legendary Victoria's Secret "angels" are back on the runway: when and where to watch the showVideoOctober 15, 05:50 AM • 56420 views
Emergency power outages covered more regions: detailsOctober 15, 06:02 AM • 19078 views
Poland liquidates the Central Anti-Corruption Bureau: why this is an alarming signal for NABUOctober 15, 08:15 AM • 32499 views
Odesa CMA to be headed by Dnipropetrovsk RMA head Lysak - reportOctober 15, 08:31 AM • 18408 views
Quiet hunting: which mushrooms to pick in October and how not to confuse them with poisonous "doubles"Photo11:45 AM • 13977 views
Publications
Quiet hunting: which mushrooms to pick in October and how not to confuse them with poisonous "doubles"Photo11:45 AM • 14103 views
Poland liquidates the Central Anti-Corruption Bureau: why this is an alarming signal for NABUOctober 15, 08:15 AM • 32653 views
World Breast Cancer Day: how the disease manifests itself, its diagnosis and preventionPhoto
Exclusive
October 15, 07:17 AM • 31453 views
FC "Unbreakable" from Kharkiv: how amputee football helps veterans overcome isolationOctober 15, 07:08 AM • 31520 views
Legendary Victoria's Secret "angels" are back on the runway: when and where to watch the showVideoOctober 15, 05:50 AM • 56568 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Mark Rutte
Denys Shmyhal
Pete Hegseth
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Poland
Germany
State Border of Ukraine
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Kim Kardashian's Skims brand presented panties with faux pubic hairPhotoOctober 15, 12:05 AM • 59807 views
Emma Watson vacations in Pisa with unknown man after refuting engagement rumorsPhotoOctober 14, 01:19 PM • 38888 views
Rat stops Wales-Belgium match: Courtois and De Bruyne at the epicenter of surreal eventsPhotoOctober 14, 01:05 PM • 40855 views
Taylor Swift announces documentary series about her latest tourPhotoOctober 13, 03:39 PM • 48120 views
Tyson Fury's 16-year-old daughter got engaged: Paris Fury defended her daughter's choiceOctober 13, 03:15 PM • 51949 views
Actual
The Guardian
The Diplomat
Eurofighter Typhoon
The New York Times
MIM-104 Patriot

Canada and Britain to join EU plan to use $300 billion in Russian assets for Ukraine's benefit

Kyiv • UNN

 • 568 views

Canada and the United Kingdom will join the EU's plan to use nearly $300 billion in Russian Central Bank assets to support Ukraine. This mechanism provides for the provision of loans for weapons and economic support without direct confiscation of funds.

Canada and Britain to join EU plan to use $300 billion in Russian assets for Ukraine's benefit

The plan to use part of the almost $300 billion in assets of the Russian central banks to support Ukraine is in the preparatory phase. The initiative is being strengthened by new active participants, including Great Britain and Canada.

UNN reports with reference to Bloomberg.

Details

Great Britain and Canada will join the European Union's plan to use part of the Russian central bank's assets to support Ukraine. This refers to an amount of almost $300 billion. The corresponding funds are currently at the disposal of the Group of Seven (G7) countries. The plan provides for providing Ukraine with loans to purchase weapons and support its economy without direct confiscation of assets through a mechanism that will allow this to be avoided.

Next week, the EU intends to reach a political agreement on the use of these assets. But discussions and approvals still need to take place before the meeting in Brussels. Subsequently, if positive decisions are made, it is planned to start developing a mechanism for allocating funds. The deadline is the second quarter of 2026.

The Role of the United Kingdom and the EU

According to the latest data from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for March 2025:

  • UK sanctions have frozen over £25 billion ($33.3 billion) of Russian assets;
    • The EU has about 200 billion euros ($232 billion)

      However, the funding sent to Ukraine from immobilized Russian assets is currently limited to profits and accrued interest. Most of them are held through the Belgian clearing house Euroclear, which leads to reluctance from Belgium and other countries.

      EU considers frozen Russian assets key to supporting aid to Ukraine - Bloomberg13.10.25, 17:55 • 3510 views

      Great Britain is ready to coordinate actions with the EU regarding the plan to help Ukraine with funds related to the frozen assets of Russian banks.

      We are ready to move towards the coordinated use of the value of immobilized Russian sovereign assets to support Ukraine's armed forces and thus bring Russia to negotiations. We aim to do this in close cooperation with the US. ..

      - said Keir Starmer, head of the UK cabinet.

      Prime Minister of Great Britain

      The E3 leaders stated in their statement their readiness to "develop further bold and innovative mechanisms to increase the cost of Russia's war and increase pressure."

      Recall

      Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen supported the use of frozen Russian assets for Ukraine. She noted that Russia is waging a hybrid war against Europe, but it is impossible to protect against all its manifestations.

      Putin ordered nationalization of foreign assets if EU confiscates frozen Russian funds02.10.25, 03:19 • 4342 views

      Ihor Telezhnikov

      EconomyPolitics
      War in Ukraine
      Euroclear
      Keir Starmer
      European Union
      Brussels
      Canada
      Belgium
      United Kingdom
      United States
      Ukraine