Putin ordered nationalization of foreign assets if EU confiscates frozen Russian funds

$41.140.18
48.300.14
ukenru
October 1, 05:49 PM • 15156 views
Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant in blackout due to enemy shelling - Ministry of Energy
October 1, 05:21 PM • 21011 views
Chernihiv region introduces hourly power outage schedules
Exclusive
October 1, 03:19 PM • 30426 views
Anti-Corruption or Commercial Bureau? Why NABU cases turn into business disputes
Exclusive
October 1, 02:16 PM • 23709 views
"They will be unable to react quickly enough to any escalation and to problems": political scientist assessed how the US shutdown could affect Ukraine
Exclusive
October 1, 12:21 PM • 40697 views
Parliamentary elections in the Czech Republic: political scientist explained how they will affect Ukraine
October 1, 10:38 AM • 24385 views
Venislavsky explained how allowing men under 22 to leave Ukraine benefits the state and how it affected mobilization.
October 1, 09:34 AM • 22361 views
President ordered a full inspection after 9 people died due to bad weather in OdesaPhoto
Exclusive
October 1, 06:00 AM • 54611 views
Will electricity tariffs for the population increase in November – Ministry of Energy's responsePhoto
October 1, 05:57 AM • 41475 views
US government shuts down for the first time since 2019: who will get paid during the shutdown and who won't
October 1, 05:47 AM • 32493 views
Eight-day blackout: EU calls on Russia to immediately withdraw all its forces from Zaporizhzhia NPP and all of Ukraine
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+5°
1m/s
96%
755mm
Popular news
Hungary to extend state of emergency until 2026, granting Orbán broad powersOctober 1, 03:07 PM • 3964 views
Two "Shaheds" are heading towards the Polish border – monitoring Telegram channelsOctober 1, 03:55 PM • 8718 views
Over 600 homes flooded in Odesa due to bad weather: which district was most affectedVideoOctober 1, 04:21 PM • 3650 views
"Is Hungary going to withdraw from all organizations that Ukraine is a part of?" - Sybiha responded to OrbanOctober 1, 04:40 PM • 4464 views
In Dnipro and the region, there are power outages: local publics report a "strange flash" in the skyOctober 1, 04:57 PM • 3976 views
Publications
Anti-Corruption or Commercial Bureau? Why NABU cases turn into business disputes
Exclusive
October 1, 03:19 PM • 30425 views
Zelenskyy posthumously awarded Stepan Chubenko the title of Hero of Ukraine: who he was and what happened to his killersPhotoOctober 1, 01:07 PM • 27934 views
Parliamentary elections in the Czech Republic: political scientist explained how they will affect Ukraine
Exclusive
October 1, 12:21 PM • 40695 views
Drug prices are rising, trust is falling: why "Darnytsia" is losing the battle for the consumerOctober 1, 11:02 AM • 29210 views
World Chocolate Day: top 5 sweet recipes worth making todayPhotoOctober 1, 10:37 AM • 33414 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Mette Frederiksen
António Costa
Donald Trump
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Actual places
Ukraine
Kyiv Oblast
Donetsk Oblast
Europe
Denmark
Advertisement
UNN Lite
First AI actress Tilly Norwood caused a scandal in HollywoodPhotoOctober 1, 09:58 AM • 37238 views
Euphoria star Eric Dane battles ALS: actor appears in wheelchairVideoOctober 1, 07:33 AM • 46522 views
Pamela Anderson surprised Paris with a new look during Fashion WeekSeptember 30, 06:48 PM • 30131 views
The 50 best restaurants in the US and Canada have been named: in which cities are they located?September 30, 02:16 PM • 33301 views
Director David Lynch's estate listed for sale for $15 millionSeptember 30, 09:59 AM • 43129 views
Actual
Facebook
Forbes
9K720 Iskander
Shahed-136
Unmanned aerial vehicle

Putin ordered nationalization of foreign assets if EU confiscates frozen Russian funds

Kyiv • UNN

 • 244 views

Russia is developing a plan to nationalize and quickly sell off foreign assets if the European Union confiscates frozen Russian funds. The President of the Russian Federation signed a decree allowing the express sale of state assets in response to "unfriendly" actions by foreign states.

Putin ordered nationalization of foreign assets if EU confiscates frozen Russian funds

The Russian authorities are developing a plan in case the European Union decides to confiscate Russian assets frozen abroad. This is reported by Bloomberg, citing sources, UNN reports.

Details

According to a source close to the Russian government, the Russian authorities may nationalize and quickly sell off foreign assets as part of a new privatization mechanism.

The corresponding decree, which allows for the express sale of state assets under a special procedure, was signed by Russian President Vladimir Putin on September 30. The document states that this is a response to "unfriendly" actions of foreign states, including sanctions.

A Bloomberg source claims that the document is intended to accelerate the sale of various companies, both Russian and foreign. And if the EU begins to seize Russian assets, Moscow may respond symmetrically.

Despite Western sanctions imposed after the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine, hundreds of foreign companies continue to operate in Russia. Among them are UniCredit, Raiffeisen Bank, PepsiCo, and Mondelez.

Recall

Ukraine received a tranche of EU macro-financial assistance totaling 4 billion euros under the ERA loan mechanism. These funds are financed by profits from immobilized Russian assets.

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen supported the use of frozen Russian assets for Ukraine. She noted that Russia is waging a hybrid war against Europe, but it is impossible to protect against all its manifestations.

Vita Zelenetska

EconomyPolitics
Vladimir Putin
Raiffeisen Bank International
Mette Frederiksen
Bloomberg L.P.
European Union
Denmark
Ukraine