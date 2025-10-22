Japanese agency NEXI is ready to expand war risk insurance for Ukraine's reconstruction

The Japan Export and Investment Insurance (NEXI) is ready to expand war risk insurance in Ukraine, which is key to attracting Japanese investment and technology for the restoration of Ukrainian industry and infrastructure. This was reported by the Ministry of Economy, Environment and Agriculture, according to UNN.

The ministry reported that on October 21, 2025, a working meeting was held in Tokyo between the Ukrainian delegation led by the Minister of Economy, Environment and Agriculture of Ukraine, Oleksiy Sobolev, and the President of the Japan Export and Investment Insurance (NEXI), Atsuo Kuroda.

The parties discussed expanding cooperation in the field of investment and export insurance, which is key to attracting Japanese investment and technology for the restoration of Ukrainian industry and infrastructure. - the post says.

Among the key topics:

War risk insurance . Due to limitations from sovereign guarantees, Ukraine is already using alternative mechanisms – EU guarantees through the Ukraine Facility, as well as risk sharing with the EBRD and IFC.

. Due to limitations from sovereign guarantees, Ukraine is already using alternative mechanisms – EU guarantees through the Ukraine Facility, as well as risk sharing with the EBRD and IFC. Compensation for insurance premiums . Ukraine is preparing to introduce compensation for enterprises throughout Ukraine where insurance companies operate. A special component of direct compensation will apply to frontline regions. This will make insurance, including NEXI, more accessible.

. Ukraine is preparing to introduce compensation for enterprises throughout Ukraine where insurance companies operate. A special component of direct compensation will apply to frontline regions. This will make insurance, including NEXI, more accessible. Industrial recovery . Ukraine is interested in using NEXI tools to insure the supply of Japanese equipment within the framework of the "Industrial Ramstein" initiative.

. Ukraine is interested in using NEXI tools to insure the supply of Japanese equipment within the framework of the "Industrial Ramstein" initiative. Guarantees for housing construction . The possibility of cooperation with NEXI on guarantees for housing construction, particularly within the framework of the eOselia program, was discussed.

. The possibility of cooperation with NEXI on guarantees for housing construction, particularly within the framework of the eOselia program, was discussed. International coordination. An agreement was reached to expand cooperation with other export credit agencies, including Poland's KUKE and the UK's UKEF.

Expanding cooperation with NEXI is a step towards unlocking Japanese investment and supporting industrial recovery. - said the Minister of Economy, Environment and Agriculture of Ukraine, Oleksiy Sobolev.

According to the ministry, NEXI already covers about half of the volume of Japanese exports and investments in Ukraine.

Ukraine will receive the first financial proceeds from Japan from the income of frozen Russian assets in early 2026. This is part of the G7 countries' ERA mechanism worth $50 billion, which will go to finance state budget expenditures.

