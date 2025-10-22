$41.760.03
Putin's special envoy stated that preparations for the meeting between the leaders of Russia and the United States are underwayVideo
09:57 PM • 13070 views
Trump on a possible meeting with Putin: I don't want the meeting to be in vain, we haven't made a decision yetVideo
07:58 PM • 19928 views
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the strike on the Bryansk chemical plant in Russia with Storm Shadow missiles
October 21, 07:07 PM • 18377 views
Donald Trump's meeting with Putin in Hungary canceled - Media
October 21, 05:01 PM • 21951 views
Europe and Ukraine prepare 12-point plan to end war – Bloomberg
October 21, 02:07 PM • 29144 views
"Contract 18-24" expanded: now you can serve in any brigade of the Defense Forces
October 21, 01:53 PM • 42239 views
Supporter of the “Kharkiv Spring” with pro-Russian sentiments could become the new rector of the State Biotechnological UniversityPhoto
October 21, 12:57 PM • 24055 views
Get out your scarves and down jackets: frosts are expected in eastern Ukraine
October 21, 11:39 AM • 23242 views
Plus 325 billion hryvnias for financing the security and defense sector: the Rada adopted budget amendments
October 21, 10:33 AM • 24229 views
Rada appointed Berezhna as head of the Ministry of Culture
Japanese agency NEXI is ready to expand war risk insurance for Ukraine's reconstruction

Kyiv • UNN

 • 68 views

Japan's export credit agency NEXI is ready to expand war risk insurance in Ukraine. This is a key step to attract Japanese investments and technologies for the reconstruction of Ukrainian industry and infrastructure.

Japanese agency NEXI is ready to expand war risk insurance for Ukraine's reconstruction

The Japan Export and Investment Insurance (NEXI) is ready to expand war risk insurance in Ukraine, which is key to attracting Japanese investment and technology for the restoration of Ukrainian industry and infrastructure. This was reported by the Ministry of Economy, Environment and Agriculture, according to UNN.

Details

The ministry reported that on October 21, 2025, a working meeting was held in Tokyo between the Ukrainian delegation led by the Minister of Economy, Environment and Agriculture of Ukraine, Oleksiy Sobolev, and the President of the Japan Export and Investment Insurance (NEXI), Atsuo Kuroda.

The parties discussed expanding cooperation in the field of investment and export insurance, which is key to attracting Japanese investment and technology for the restoration of Ukrainian industry and infrastructure.

- the post says.

Among the key topics:

  • War risk insurance. Due to limitations from sovereign guarantees, Ukraine is already using alternative mechanisms – EU guarantees through the Ukraine Facility, as well as risk sharing with the EBRD and IFC.
    • Compensation for insurance premiums. Ukraine is preparing to introduce compensation for enterprises throughout Ukraine where insurance companies operate. A special component of direct compensation will apply to frontline regions. This will make insurance, including NEXI, more accessible.
      • Industrial recovery. Ukraine is interested in using NEXI tools to insure the supply of Japanese equipment within the framework of the "Industrial Ramstein" initiative.
        • Guarantees for housing construction. The possibility of cooperation with NEXI on guarantees for housing construction, particularly within the framework of the eOselia program, was discussed.
          • International coordination. An agreement was reached to expand cooperation with other export credit agencies, including Poland's KUKE and the UK's UKEF.

            Expanding cooperation with NEXI is a step towards unlocking Japanese investment and supporting industrial recovery.

            - said the Minister of Economy, Environment and Agriculture of Ukraine, Oleksiy Sobolev.

            According to the ministry, NEXI already covers about half of the volume of Japanese exports and investments in Ukraine.

            Recall

            Ukraine will receive the first financial proceeds from Japan from the income of frozen Russian assets in early 2026. This is part of the G7 countries' ERA mechanism worth $50 billion, which will go to finance state budget expenditures.

            Vita Zelenetska

            EconomyNews of the World
            Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine
            Martial law
            War in Ukraine
            G7
            Tokyo
            Japan
            Ukraine