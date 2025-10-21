In Japan, a woman became head of government for the first time: Sanae Takaichi became prime minister

For the first time in history, a woman, Sanae Takaichi, head of the Liberal Democratic Party, has become the head of government in Japan. This is reported by UNN with reference to Kyodo.

During the vote, she received 237 votes out of 465, while her main rival - the leader of the Constitutional Democratic Party, Yoshihiko Noda - received 149 votes.

At the same time, as Reuters reports, the White House expects Japan to stop importing Russian energy carriers. This was stated by US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent in a conversation with his Japanese counterpart Katsunobu Kato.

Currently, Japan continues to buy liquefied natural gas (LNG) under the Sakhalin-2 project, which is important for the country's energy security, as it accounts for about 9% of its LNG imports.

In addition, Japanese Trade Minister Yoji Muto stated that his country will act in accordance with its national interests, maintaining close coordination with the international community.

Earlier, UNN reported that Ukraine will receive the first financial proceeds from Japan from the use of income from frozen Russian assets in early 2026.