In Japan, a woman became head of government for the first time: Sanae Takaichi became prime minister

$41.760.03
48.660.10
ukenru
09:34 AM • 1878 views
European leaders supported a ceasefire in Ukraine and negotiations based on the current line of contact
08:55 AM • 4082 views
Allies seek to strengthen Ukraine amid Trump-Putin meeting, some in EU want to participate in summit - Politico
07:53 AM • 7772 views
When will heating be turned on throughout Ukraine - energy workers' answer
07:32 AM • 10777 views
Russia again attacked energy facilities in two regions, Chernihiv and part of the region without electricity
06:03 AM • 19995 views
Start of the budget process in the Rada: what is known about the State Budget-2026
Exclusive
05:35 AM • 19077 views
Searches are being conducted at the home of director Bilous, who is accused of sexual harassment
05:00 AM • 16259 views
Rubio-Lavrov meeting expected this week postponed indefinitely - CNN
October 20, 03:34 PM • 27958 views
Parked near a high-rise building and shot himself in the head: police confirmed the suicide of blogger Kostiantyn HanichPhoto
Exclusive
October 20, 02:23 PM • 48318 views
Virtual Assets Bill: MP told when the document might be considered in the Rada
October 20, 12:10 PM • 39403 views
Is there a risk of power outage schedules returning - Ukrenergo's answer
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+9°
0m/s
88%
751mm
Popular news
Kyiv and regions declared alarm for the second time tonightOctober 21, 01:14 AM • 20734 views
Spain to transfer 70 generators to Ukraine to strengthen its energy systemVideoOctober 21, 01:40 AM • 7744 views
Chinese Unitree Robotics unveiled a new bionic humanoid robotPhotoVideoOctober 21, 02:37 AM • 11323 views
White House denies reports of possible Diddy release: final decision rests with Trump - Daily Mail05:58 AM • 12446 views
Halloween 2025: Top costumes that will make you unforgettable, not scaryPhoto07:50 AM • 7952 views
Publications
Halloween 2025: Top costumes that will make you unforgettable, not scaryPhoto07:50 AM • 8178 views
Start of the budget process in the Rada: what is known about the State Budget-202606:03 AM • 20006 views
Five incredibly delicious and nutritious recipes with hunting sausagesPhotoOctober 20, 03:48 PM • 31351 views
Louvre Heist: Key Details of the High-Profile CrimeOctober 20, 08:22 AM • 88611 views
New elite of Ukrainian business: a ranking of young entrepreneurs who are building global businesses despite the warPhotoOctober 20, 08:14 AM • 59724 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Director
Andriy Bilous
Keir Starmer
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
White House
France
Advertisement
UNN Lite
White House denies reports of possible Diddy release: final decision rests with Trump - Daily Mail05:58 AM • 12542 views
Footballer Oleksandr Zinchenko's wife celebrates an anniversary: even Beckham recorded congratulations for VladaVideoOctober 20, 03:55 PM • 19251 views
Jennifer Lopez revealed the name of the actor who is the best kisserOctober 19, 04:31 AM • 75732 views
New Facebook button allows AI to view photos you haven't uploaded yetOctober 18, 06:19 AM • 70606 views
She was in his inner circle for years: Media revealed Eminem's new girlfriendOctober 17, 08:07 PM • 90470 views
Actual
Social network
The Diplomat
Film
Gold
Shahed-136

In Japan, a woman became head of government for the first time: Sanae Takaichi became prime minister

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1166 views

Sanae Takaichi became Japan's first female head of government, garnering 237 votes.

In Japan, a woman became head of government for the first time: Sanae Takaichi became prime minister

For the first time in history, a woman, Sanae Takaichi, head of the Liberal Democratic Party, has become the head of government in Japan. This is reported by UNN with reference to Kyodo.

Details

During the vote, she received 237 votes out of 465, while her main rival - the leader of the Constitutional Democratic Party, Yoshihiko Noda - received 149 votes.

Addition

At the same time, as Reuters reports, the White House expects Japan to stop importing Russian energy carriers. This was stated by US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent in a conversation with his Japanese counterpart Katsunobu Kato.

Currently, Japan continues to buy liquefied natural gas (LNG) under the Sakhalin-2 project, which is important for the country's energy security, as it accounts for about 9% of its LNG imports.

In addition, Japanese Trade Minister Yoji Muto stated that his country will act in accordance with its national interests, maintaining close coordination with the international community.

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that Ukraine will receive the first financial proceeds from Japan from the use of income from frozen Russian assets in early 2026.

Yevhen Ustimenko

News of the World
War in Ukraine
The Diplomat
Electricity
Scott Bessent
charity
Reuters
Japan
Ukraine