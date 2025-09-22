"For the fourth time, Russia accompanies one of the annual global diplomatic events with murders": Zelenskyy on Russia's night attack against the backdrop of the UN General Assembly

$41.250.00
48.780.00
ukenru
Exclusive
07:19 AM • 630 views
The principle "I'm not rich enough to buy cheap things" no longer works - economist
05:49 AM • 4630 views
DIU for the first time in history burned two Russian Be-12 amphibious aircraft in Crimea: video shownVideo
05:30 AM • 10512 views
Rosh Hashanah 2025 in Uman: celebration traditions and security measures
September 21, 08:36 PM • 12237 views
UN General Assembly kicks off in New York: Ukraine demands decisive response to Russian aggression - MFA
Exclusive
September 21, 12:26 PM • 26106 views
Autumn Equinox on September 22: Its Meaning and Forecast for All Zodiac Signs
September 21, 07:39 AM • 43544 views
No leaks from "Diia": the Ministry of Digital Transformation explained what happened
September 20, 03:23 PM • 53799 views
Zelenskyy announced he signed three sanctions packages: who they target
September 20, 01:11 PM • 59959 views
"Taps shut off": Ukrainian drones halted operations of several oil pumping stations in Russia
September 20, 10:19 AM • 56641 views
Zelenskyy confirms he will meet with Trump next week
September 20, 08:41 AM • 83635 views
Solar eclipse on September 21: Q&A and forecast for all Zodiac signs
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+20°
2m/s
61%
754mm
Popular news
3 dead and 16 wounded: consequences of unknown drone attack in CrimeaSeptember 21, 09:38 PM • 8660 views
An explosion occurred in Lviv Oblast: what is knownPhotoSeptember 21, 09:57 PM • 12847 views
Air raid alert declared in Kyiv due to UAV threatSeptember 21, 10:15 PM • 11996 views
Unknown drones attacked a substation in Krasnodar Krai: at least five hits recordedPhotoSeptember 21, 11:50 PM • 9866 views
The enemy launched five strikes on Zaporizhzhia: civilian infrastructure and industry damaged02:50 AM • 10277 views
Publications
The principle "I'm not rich enough to buy cheap things" no longer works - economist
Exclusive
07:19 AM • 630 views
Rosh Hashanah 2025 in Uman: celebration traditions and security measures05:30 AM • 10513 views
World Peace Day in the world and Ukraine: what steps have been taken over the year to achieve peace
Exclusive
September 21, 05:00 AM • 57345 views
Trump set a $100,000 fee for US work visas for foreigners: pros, cons, pitfallsSeptember 20, 06:15 PM • 39829 views
Solar eclipse on September 21: Q&A and forecast for all Zodiac signsSeptember 20, 08:41 AM • 83635 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ursula von der Leyen
Narendra Modi
Ivan Fedorov
Actual places
Ukraine
Crimea
United States
State Border of Ukraine
Zaporizhzhia
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Filming of Spider-Man movie suspended due to Tom Holland's injury05:42 AM • 3164 views
Five thrilling action series: what to watch on September weekendsVideoSeptember 19, 04:00 PM • 74357 views
Not just yogurt: top recipes to help maintain calcium levels in the bodyPhotoSeptember 19, 02:24 PM • 97391 views
Massive Attack removed their music from Spotify due to the owner's investment in military AISeptember 19, 02:03 PM • 44720 views
Adele in talks to perform at Super Bowl 2026 halftime show - MediaSeptember 19, 10:57 AM • 44085 views
Actual
MiG-31
Shahed-136
Mi-8
YouTube
Eurofighter Typhoon

"For the fourth time, Russia accompanies one of the annual global diplomatic events with murders": Zelenskyy on Russia's night attack against the backdrop of the UN General Assembly

Kyiv • UNN

 • 290 views

President Zelenskyy reported on Russia's night attack on seven regions, including Zaporizhzhia, where three people died. He emphasized that this is the fourth time Russia has accompanied annual global diplomatic events with murders, calling for strong pressure on Russia.

"For the fourth time, Russia accompanies one of the annual global diplomatic events with murders": Zelenskyy on Russia's night attack against the backdrop of the UN General Assembly

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reacted to another night attack by Russia, stating that the enemy attacked seven regions, and that this is the fourth time Russia has accompanied one of the annual highest global diplomatic events with killings - against the backdrop of the start of the UN General Assembly, so action must be taken to prevent killings and war from becoming routine, and real strong pressure on Russia is needed, writes UNN.

Details

"Rescue operations and debris removal continue after the Russian strike on Zaporizhzhia. Guided aerial bombs hit civilian infrastructure, ordinary houses. 15 multi-story and 10 private houses were damaged. As of now, three people are known to have died. My condolences to their families and friends," Zelenskyy wrote on social media.

"Donetsk, Dnipropetrovsk, Sumy, Kyiv, Kharkiv, and Kherson regions were also under drone attacks at night," the President said.

In total, according to him, there were more than 140 drones, some of which were "Shaheds." "In Sumy, an enterprise that produces bread, a school, and a kindergarten were damaged. One person was injured. There is also destruction of an ordinary school in Malotaranivka, Donetsk region. Our services are working on the ground wherever necessary," the Head of State emphasized.

Overnight, 132 out of 141 drones launched by Russia neutralized over Ukraine22.09.25, 08:56 • 1456 views

The UN General Assembly is already practically starting its work: leaders will gather in New York. And this is the fourth time Russia has accompanied one of the annual highest global diplomatic events with killings. That is why it is so important that this diplomatic week be productive. We must act so that killings and war do not become routine. Real strong pressure on Russia is needed, new joint steps by everyone in the world who believes that international law should work again. Europe, the USA, the G7 and G20 countries - everyone who has real influence on Russia. Strong sanctions, strong political pressure, Russia's responsibility for the war - all this is needed. All this will be. Thank you to everyone who helps!

- Zelenskyy emphasized.

Julia Shramko

War in UkrainePolitics
United Nations General Assembly
Donetsk Oblast
Sumy Oblast
Kyiv Oblast
Kharkiv Oblast
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
G7
Kherson Oblast
New York City
Europe
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Zaporizhzhia