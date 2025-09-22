"For the fourth time, Russia accompanies one of the annual global diplomatic events with murders": Zelenskyy on Russia's night attack against the backdrop of the UN General Assembly
Kyiv • UNN
President Zelenskyy reported on Russia's night attack on seven regions, including Zaporizhzhia, where three people died. He emphasized that this is the fourth time Russia has accompanied annual global diplomatic events with murders, calling for strong pressure on Russia.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reacted to another night attack by Russia, stating that the enemy attacked seven regions, and that this is the fourth time Russia has accompanied one of the annual highest global diplomatic events with killings - against the backdrop of the start of the UN General Assembly, so action must be taken to prevent killings and war from becoming routine, and real strong pressure on Russia is needed, writes UNN.
Details
"Rescue operations and debris removal continue after the Russian strike on Zaporizhzhia. Guided aerial bombs hit civilian infrastructure, ordinary houses. 15 multi-story and 10 private houses were damaged. As of now, three people are known to have died. My condolences to their families and friends," Zelenskyy wrote on social media.
"Donetsk, Dnipropetrovsk, Sumy, Kyiv, Kharkiv, and Kherson regions were also under drone attacks at night," the President said.
In total, according to him, there were more than 140 drones, some of which were "Shaheds." "In Sumy, an enterprise that produces bread, a school, and a kindergarten were damaged. One person was injured. There is also destruction of an ordinary school in Malotaranivka, Donetsk region. Our services are working on the ground wherever necessary," the Head of State emphasized.
The UN General Assembly is already practically starting its work: leaders will gather in New York. And this is the fourth time Russia has accompanied one of the annual highest global diplomatic events with killings. That is why it is so important that this diplomatic week be productive. We must act so that killings and war do not become routine. Real strong pressure on Russia is needed, new joint steps by everyone in the world who believes that international law should work again. Europe, the USA, the G7 and G20 countries - everyone who has real influence on Russia. Strong sanctions, strong political pressure, Russia's responsibility for the war - all this is needed. All this will be. Thank you to everyone who helps!