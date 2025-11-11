Notorious ex-MP and leader of the "5.10" party Hennadiy Balashov has died

Hennadiy Balashov, former People's Deputy of Ukraine and founder of the libertarian party "5.10", has died at the age of 64. His death was announced by Yuriy Konovalchuk, a representative of the political force, and former People's Deputy Artem Dmytruk. The cause of death has not yet been disclosed. This is reported by UNN.

Details

Balashov was known for his radical economic stance — he proposed to completely abolish most taxes and replace them with a single "5.10" levy. The politician repeatedly made controversial statements, including opposing the law on the Ukrainian language.

In 2021, the State Fiscal Service notified Balashov of suspicion of evading payment of almost 10 million hryvnias in taxes and seized his property. A year later, the case was transferred to court, after which he left for the United States.

Outside Ukraine, Balashov actively maintained his YouTube channel, where he criticized the authorities, called President Volodymyr Zelenskyy a "dictator," and claimed that "military communism" had been introduced in Ukraine.

