04:14 PM • 13340 views
Tomorrow, power outage schedules will be in effect in most regions of Ukraine: 2 to 4 queues will be without electricity
03:57 PM • 24441 views
Operation "Midas": law enforcement documented the transfer of funds to Chernyshov
Exclusive
02:28 PM • 36068 views
Pyrotechnics, fight with law enforcement, thrown chairs: a "conflict" unfolds in "Oleksandriya" between ultras and the club's management PhotoVideo
November 11, 01:20 PM • 25924 views
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine officially confirmed the strike on the oil refinery in Russia's Orenburg region.
November 11, 01:01 PM • 40602 views
The Ministry of Education and Science dismisses 50 rectors but holds on to a fugitive bribe-taker: why Odarchenko is still a rector
Exclusive
November 11, 12:30 PM • 33152 views
Dangerous mutated flu spreading in Britain: virologist explains whether it threatens Ukraine
Exclusive
November 11, 09:41 AM • 21798 views
Mindyсh left the country before the searches because NABU did not set detention indices at the border - sources
Exclusive
November 11, 08:48 AM • 23997 views
Video about power outage in Kyiv subway spreads online: subway commented
November 11, 07:08 AM • 25645 views
Romania reported crash and debris of drone after a Russian attack on Ukraine near the border
November 11, 05:31 AM • 28165 views
Record in 2 years: EU granted protection to over 79,000 refugees from Ukraine in September, leading countries named
Notorious ex-MP and leader of the "5.10" party Hennadiy Balashov has died

Kyiv • UNN

 • 9204 views

Former People's Deputy of Ukraine and founder of the libertarian party "5.10" Hennadiy Balashov has died at the age of 64. The cause of death has not yet been disclosed, but it is known that Balashov held a radical economic stance and was suspected of tax evasion.

Notorious ex-MP and leader of the "5.10" party Hennadiy Balashov has died

Hennadiy Balashov, former People's Deputy of Ukraine and founder of the libertarian party "5.10", has died at the age of 64. His death was announced by Yuriy Konovalchuk, a representative of the political force, and former People's Deputy Artem Dmytruk. The cause of death has not yet been disclosed. This is reported by UNN.

Details

Balashov was known for his radical economic stance — he proposed to completely abolish most taxes and replace them with a single "5.10" levy. The politician repeatedly made controversial statements, including opposing the law on the Ukrainian language.

Zelenskyy stripped Trukhanov of citizenship: what is known about the mayor of Odesa14.10.25, 16:31 • 93105 views

In 2021, the State Fiscal Service notified Balashov of suspicion of evading payment of almost 10 million hryvnias in taxes and seized his property. A year later, the case was transferred to court, after which he left for the United States.

Outside Ukraine, Balashov actively maintained his YouTube channel, where he criticized the authorities, called President Volodymyr Zelenskyy a "dictator," and claimed that "military communism" had been introduced in Ukraine.

Romanian MEP who threatened to "break Zelenskyy's legs" is wanted to be sent to a psychiatric hospital07.11.25, 19:39 • 8427 views

Stepan Haftko

SocietyPolitics
Martial law
War in Ukraine
State Fiscal Service of Ukraine
Volodymyr Zelenskyy