Romanian MEP who threatened to "break Zelenskyy's legs" is wanted to be sent to a psychiatric hospital

The scandalous Romanian MEP Diana Șoșoacă, known for her pro-Russian statements, including threatening in Moscow to "break Zelenskyy's legs if he comes to the Romanian parliament," has been summoned again to the country's Prosecutor General's Office, where her consent to hospitalization was demanded. This is reported by Digi24, writes UNN.

Details

The politician was charged with 11 crimes, including legionary propaganda, anti-Semitism, insults, and promoting individuals convicted of genocide.

Romania's Supreme Court disqualifies pro-Russian candidate Shoshoake from presidential race

According to Șoșoacă herself, the prosecutor's office demanded her consent to hospitalization in a psychiatric hospital.

They summoned me for questioning, I don't know why, and to give my consent to hospitalization in a psychiatric hospital, because, according to them, it was done for political statements – said the MEP.

She also called the situation "an act of annulment and a dangerous precedent for democracy," stating that the persecution is political in nature.

Pro-Russian Romanian politician Șoșoacă banned from entering Ukraine for three years: what is known

In October, the Romanian Prosecutor General's Office confirmed the opening of a case against Șoșoacă for unlawful deprivation of liberty in a scandal involving Italian journalists and extremist propaganda, and also appealed to the European Public Prosecutor's Office to lift her parliamentary immunity.

Recall

In October, Șoșoacă flew to Moscow, where she participated in the celebration of the anniversary of the propaganda channel RT. It was there that she stated that she would "break Zelenskyy's legs" if he dared to come to the Romanian parliament again.