Romanian MEP who threatened to "break Zelenskyy's legs" is wanted to be sent to a psychiatric hospital

ukenru
05:00 PM • 11283 views
5 films about prehistoric culture: what to watch this weekendVideo
03:49 PM • 16996 views
November 8 in Ukraine – large-scale power outages: restrictions will be in effect in all regions – Ukrenergo
Exclusive
03:32 PM • 23134 views
Women and money: why the future of finance has a female face
Exclusive
02:58 PM • 23455 views
Holidays are approaching: which foods will rise in price the most by New Year's
Exclusive
01:59 PM • 24973 views
The Russian trace in the decision of the suspended head of the State Aviation Service Bilchuk: why the official investigation went beyond the standard procedurePhoto
November 7, 11:23 AM • 19172 views
EU tightens visa rules for Russians, revoking multiple-entry Schengen visas
Exclusive
November 7, 09:48 AM • 43746 views
New position for the man of MP-bribe-taker Odarchenko. The Ministry of Education and Science approved the creation of the position of first vice-rector for Hrytskov at the State Biotechnological University
Exclusive
November 7, 09:46 AM • 35777 views
Black Friday 2025: when it will be and how not to fall for tricky discounts
Exclusive
November 7, 07:19 AM • 38484 views
New EU entry system: SBGS reported on the situation at the border after the introduction of the EES program
November 7, 05:43 AM • 29546 views
US President: Russian oil exports "significantly decreased", we want to see an end to the war
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Prince Harry apologizes to Canada for Dodgers cap at 2025 World Series gameNovember 7, 09:56 AM • 25159 views
"Vibecoding" became the word of 2025 according to Collins: what it meansNovember 7, 11:01 AM • 14956 views
Britain prepares all branches of military for operations in Ukraine - The GuardianNovember 7, 11:56 AM • 18508 views
Potatoes in a new way: 5 unusual dishes that will surprise you with their taste01:34 PM • 19856 views
In Georgia, seven opposition parties announced consolidation for a "peaceful regime change"04:39 PM • 9934 views
Publications
Women and money: why the future of finance has a female face
Exclusive
03:32 PM • 23148 views
Holidays are approaching: which foods will rise in price the most by New Year's
Exclusive
02:58 PM • 23471 views
The Russian trace in the decision of the suspended head of the State Aviation Service Bilchuk: why the official investigation went beyond the standard procedurePhoto
Exclusive
01:59 PM • 24987 views
Potatoes in a new way: 5 unusual dishes that will surprise you with their taste01:34 PM • 19907 views
New position for the man of MP-bribe-taker Odarchenko. The Ministry of Education and Science approved the creation of the position of first vice-rector for Hrytskov at the State Biotechnological University
Exclusive
November 7, 09:48 AM • 43753 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Andriy Yermak
Joe Biden
Viktor Orbán
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Romania
Australia
Great Britain
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Ex-wife of real estate magnate Michael Fuchs asks British court to send businessman to prisonPhoto05:09 PM • 4354 views
5 films about prehistoric culture: what to watch this weekendVideo05:00 PM • 11289 views
"Vibecoding" became the word of 2025 according to Collins: what it meansNovember 7, 11:01 AM • 14995 views
Prince Harry apologizes to Canada for Dodgers cap at 2025 World Series gameNovember 7, 09:56 AM • 25195 views
Bruce Willis spotted with caregiver during rare public outingPhotoNovember 7, 08:03 AM • 35814 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
The Diplomat
Heating
YouTube

Romanian MEP who threatened to "break Zelenskyy's legs" is wanted to be sent to a psychiatric hospital

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1382 views

The pro-Russian Romanian MEP Diana Șoșoacă has been summoned again to the Prosecutor General's Office, demanding her consent to hospitalization. She has been charged with 11 crimes, including legionary propaganda and antisemitism.

Romanian MEP who threatened to "break Zelenskyy's legs" is wanted to be sent to a psychiatric hospital

The scandalous Romanian MEP Diana Șoșoacă, known for her pro-Russian statements, including threatening in Moscow to "break Zelenskyy's legs if he comes to the Romanian parliament," has been summoned again to the country's Prosecutor General's Office, where her consent to hospitalization was demanded. This is reported by Digi24, writes UNN.

Details

The politician was charged with 11 crimes, including legionary propaganda, anti-Semitism, insults, and promoting individuals convicted of genocide.

Romania's Supreme Court disqualifies pro-Russian candidate Shoshoake from presidential race06.10.24, 18:07 • 19591 view

According to Șoșoacă herself, the prosecutor's office demanded her consent to hospitalization in a psychiatric hospital.

They summoned me for questioning, I don't know why, and to give my consent to hospitalization in a psychiatric hospital, because, according to them, it was done for political statements 

– said the MEP.

She also called the situation "an act of annulment and a dangerous precedent for democracy," stating that the persecution is political in nature.

Pro-Russian Romanian politician Șoșoacă banned from entering Ukraine for three years: what is known17.03.25, 18:48 • 65332 views

In October, the Romanian Prosecutor General's Office confirmed the opening of a case against Șoșoacă for unlawful deprivation of liberty in a scandal involving Italian journalists and extremist propaganda, and also appealed to the European Public Prosecutor's Office to lift her parliamentary immunity.

Recall

In October, Șoșoacă flew to Moscow, where she participated in the celebration of the anniversary of the propaganda channel RT. It was there that she stated that she would "break Zelenskyy's legs" if he dared to come to the Romanian parliament again. 

Stepan Haftko

PoliticsNews of the World
War in Ukraine
State Border of Ukraine
Romania
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine