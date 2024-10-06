The Romanian Supreme Court has excluded the pro-Russian leader of the far-right party Diana Ciocosoaca from the list of presidential candidates in the upcoming elections. This was reported by Reuters, UNN.

Details

The day before, the country's constitutional court met to consider appeals filed against six candidates. Five of them were rejected, but the judges accepted the complaint against Shoshoake without explaining their decision.

Shoshoaka herself said that this allegedly indicates the West's plans to rig the elections in Romania.

Romania says NATO must react to Russian incursions into its airspace

This (the Supreme Court's decision - ed.) proves that the Americans, Jews and the European Union planned to rig the elections in Romania before they even started. From this moment on, we have a clear proof that Romania is being discussed as a dictatorship and a complete lack of democracy - said Shoshoake, who was live on Facebook during the ruling,

Addendum

Romania is planning to hold presidential elections in two rounds on November 24 and December 8, with parliamentary elections in between.

Reuters emphasizes that politicians from across the political spectrum are concerned that the Supreme Court's decision is "an unprecedented threat to democratic values.

Recall

Last year, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine initiated the imposition of sanctions on Romanian Senator Diana Shoshoake. This is because she submitted a bill that proposes to annex a part of the southern region of Ukraine to Romania.