Romania says NATO must react to Russian incursions into its airspace

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 109912 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 113817 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 184581 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 146656 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 148486 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 141033 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 190979 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112248 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 180596 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104921 views

Zelenskyy calls Macron after events in White House, now speaks to Rutte - Financial Times

February 28, 08:14 PM • 54611 views
The US stops funding the restoration of Ukraine's energy system: what's going on

February 28, 08:20 PM • 44570 views
Zelensky canceled his speech at a prestigious American institute

February 28, 08:35 PM • 72463 views
Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

February 28, 10:53 PM • 45830 views
Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

February 28, 11:39 PM • 41795 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 184570 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 190970 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 180590 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 207698 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 196280 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 146494 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 146009 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 150385 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 141490 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 158105 views
Romania says NATO must react to Russian incursions into its airspace

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 15693 views

Romania's defense minister called on NATO to respond in a coordinated manner to incidents involving Russian missiles and drones. The countries on NATO's eastern flank expressed concern about repeated violations of NATO airspace.

NATO must enact a "robust coordinated" response to incidents in which Russian missiles or drones fired at Ukraine enter the alliance's airspace, Romanian Defence Minister Angel Tilvar said on Wednesday, Reuters reports, according to UNN.

Details

The nations on NATO's eastern flank, whose defense ministers met in Bucharest on Wednesday, have repeatedly stated that Russia's actions in the Black Sea region and beyond are a source of deep concern.

Earlier this month, the NATO nations of Romania and Latvia witnessed Russian drones violating their airspace, prompting officials to call for joint measures to counter Russian air incursions.

"B9 states are profoundly concerned about the repeated incursions of Russia's drones and missiles in NATO air space, in Poland, Romania, Latvia, as well as escalating tensions along NATO's eastern flank," Tilvar told reporters, referring to the regional grouping of NATO members.

"That is why a robust, coordinated response on an allied level is needed as well as enforcing the rotational air defence and integrated anti-missile model as soon as possible."

Polish deputy defense minister Pawel Zalewski said a meeting of NATO defence ministers in October will need to address destroying drones entering allied air space.

"We have confirmed hybrid attacks on allies, as well as the participation of Belarus in Russia's actions," Zalewski added.

Addendum

Romania shares a common border with Ukraine, and over the past year, fragments of Russian drones have repeatedly landed on its territory. 

Julia Shramko

WarNews of the World
pawel-zalewskiPaweł Zalewski
reutersReuters
latviaLatvia
natoNATO
romaniaRomania
ukraineUkraine
polandPoland

Contact us about advertising