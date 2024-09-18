Romania says NATO must react to Russian incursions into its airspace

NATO must enact a "robust coordinated" response to incidents in which Russian missiles or drones fired at Ukraine enter the alliance's airspace, Romanian Defence Minister Angel Tilvar said on Wednesday, Reuters reports, according to UNN.

The nations on NATO's eastern flank, whose defense ministers met in Bucharest on Wednesday, have repeatedly stated that Russia's actions in the Black Sea region and beyond are a source of deep concern.

Earlier this month, the NATO nations of Romania and Latvia witnessed Russian drones violating their airspace, prompting officials to call for joint measures to counter Russian air incursions.

"B9 states are profoundly concerned about the repeated incursions of Russia's drones and missiles in NATO air space, in Poland, Romania, Latvia, as well as escalating tensions along NATO's eastern flank," Tilvar told reporters, referring to the regional grouping of NATO members.

"That is why a robust, coordinated response on an allied level is needed as well as enforcing the rotational air defence and integrated anti-missile model as soon as possible."

Polish deputy defense minister Pawel Zalewski said a meeting of NATO defence ministers in October will need to address destroying drones entering allied air space.

"We have confirmed hybrid attacks on allies, as well as the participation of Belarus in Russia's actions," Zalewski added.

Romania shares a common border with Ukraine, and over the past year, fragments of Russian drones have repeatedly landed on its territory.