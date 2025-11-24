German actor Udo Kier, known for his roles in "My Own Private Idaho" and "Flesh for Frankenstein," has died at 81

$42.270.11
Some EU countries restrict aid to Ukrainian refugees: what the UN says
06:19 AM • 14353 views
Ukraine and US will continue working on a "refined" peace plan, Zelenskyy may visit the States this week - Reuters
06:00 AM • 15962 views
Scandal surrounding Odrex clinic: court to consider changing pre-trial detention for doctor whose actions are linked to patient's death
November 24, 12:17 AM • 22507 views
Geneva Talks: US and Ukraine Issue Joint Statement
November 23, 09:45 PM • 29698 views
CBS News: Zelenskyy may be invited to the US, but it all depends on the meeting in Geneva
November 23, 05:09 PM • 31622 views
"We have made very good progress and are moving towards a just and lasting peace": Yermak on the results of the meeting in GenevaVideo
November 23, 05:04 PM • 35699 views
Rubio announced the biggest breakthrough in negotiations since the process beganVideo
November 23, 05:00 PM • 26820 views
Ukraine announced electricity supply restrictions for November 24: outage schedules will be applied
November 23, 04:43 PM • 22835 views
European countries proposed changes to the US plan for Ukraine – Reuters
November 23, 02:50 PM • 20039 views
The draft joint document with the US, currently in its final stage, already reflects most of Ukraine's key priorities – UmerovPhoto
Tags
Authors
Popular news
The number of dead and injured in Kharkiv has increased: the State Emergency Service showed footage of the consequences of the Russian UAV attackPhotoVideoNovember 23, 11:56 PM • 16952 views
"Birds of Madyar" attacked the "Brom" chemical plant and a power substation in Crimea: SBS commander showed videoVideoNovember 24, 01:04 AM • 14953 views
Everest is no longer the highest: scientists have found giant structures under the Earth that are 100 times taller than itPhotoNovember 24, 02:09 AM • 17351 views
Alcoholism in the Russian Armed Forces: Command sends drunk soldiers to the front lineNovember 24, 02:49 AM • 5686 views
German Chancellor rejects US idea of Russia rejoining G805:08 AM • 20994 views
Some EU countries restrict aid to Ukrainian refugees: what the UN says
Exclusive
07:12 AM • 14026 views
Astrological forecast for Ukraine for the week: the second wave of deep processes
Exclusive
November 23, 09:30 AM • 49546 views
Five films about winter adventures: what to watch this weekendVideoNovember 21, 06:00 PM • 127230 views
Crispy and juicy chebureks: top 5 best recipesPhotoNovember 21, 05:13 PM • 89987 views
There are doubts that Russia will sign it: experts assessed the US "peace plan"
Exclusive
November 21, 04:05 PM • 94529 views
German actor Udo Kier, known for his roles in "My Own Private Idaho" and "Flesh for Frankenstein," has died at 8108:11 AM • 2262 views
"Wicked" Part Two Breaks Box Office Records07:49 AM • 3004 views
Demi Lovato danced on a yacht and talked about working on a documentaryNovember 22, 07:12 PM • 35051 views
Wife of US Vice President Vance spotted without wedding ring during official eventVideoNovember 22, 08:13 AM • 45735 views
Former French President Sarkozy to release memoirs about his 20 days in prisonPhotoNovember 22, 07:49 AM • 47575 views
Tesla Model Y

German actor Udo Kier, known for his roles in "My Own Private Idaho" and "Flesh for Frankenstein," has died at 81

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2278 views

German actor Udo Kier, known for his collaborations with Andy Warhol, Lars von Trier, and Madonna, has died at the age of 81. He starred in over 200 films, including lead roles in Warhol's "Flesh for Frankenstein" and "Blood for Dracula."

German actor Udo Kier, known for his roles in "My Own Private Idaho" and "Flesh for Frankenstein," has died at 81

Udo Kier, the German actor and cult icon who collaborated with such renowned personalities as Andy Warhol, Lars von Trier, and Madonna, passed away on Sunday morning, artist Delbert McBride announced. He was 81 years old. This was reported by Variety, writes UNN.

Details

Among over 200 films in his vast creative career, Kier's most famous works were with Warhol. Kier starred in "Flesh for Frankenstein" and "Blood for Dracula." Both films were directed by Paul Morrissey and produced by Warhol, and represented subversive and seductive reinterpretations of classic Hollywood monsters, with Kier giving the characters both a creepy and comically awkward touch.

These two films made Kier famous, and over the next two decades, he worked in Europe, collaborating with legendary screenwriter and director Rainer Werner Fassbinder on "Station's Wife," "The Third Generation," and "Lili Marleen." Then, at the Berlin Film Festival, Kier met future two-time Oscar nominee Gus Van Sant, whom Kier credited with helping him obtain his American work permit and SAG card.

In 1991, Van Sant introduced Kier to American audiences in his coming-of-age drama, "My Own Private Idaho." Kier appeared in a supporting role alongside stars River Phoenix and Keanu Reeves.

Around the same time, Kier began a long-standing collaboration with von Trier. Starting in the late 1980s with the film "Epidemic," Kier appeared in the 1991 film "Europa," and then in several episodes of von Trier's long-running horror thriller series "The Kingdom" throughout the 1990s and 2000s. Their other joint works include "Breaking the Waves," "Dancer in the Dark," "Dogville," "Melancholia," and "Nymphomaniac: Vol. II."

Oscar nominee Sally Kirkland, star of "Anna" and "The Sting," has died11.11.25, 21:07 • 6369 views

In the 1990s, Kier also appeared in supporting roles in major Hollywood productions such as "Ace Ventura: Pet Detective," "Armageddon," and "Blade." He also appeared in Madonna's book "Sex" (1992) and in her music videos for "Erotica" and "Deeper and Deeper" from the album "Erotica."

Kier's most recent film was Kleber Mendonça Filho's "Secret Agent," which earned lead actor Wagner Moura the Best Actor award at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival.

Udo Kierspe was born in Cologne, Germany, in a hospital that was bombed by the Allies. At 18, he moved to London after meeting Fassbinder in a bar.

"I liked the attention, so I became an actor," he told Peter Debruge of Variety in a 2024 interview. After many years of working between Europe and the US, Kier settled in Los Angeles and Palm Springs, where he lived in a former mid-century library and pursued art, architecture, and collecting. He was a regular guest at the Palm Springs Film Festival, where he warmly accepted awards from fans.

Olga Rozgon

