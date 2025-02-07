An astrologer has revealed the perfect Valentine's Day gifts for all signs

The holiday of love is approaching - Valentine's Day, which will take place on February 14. What are the best gifts to make to make your loved one happy? Professional astrologer Xenia Basilenko especially for readers UNN gave recommendations for choosing gifts depending on the signs of the zodiac, divided by the elements.

Elements and their influence on the choice of gifts

There are four elements: water, fire, air and earth. Each carries its own unique energy and power to shape desires and needs.

Fire Element (Aries, Leo, Sagittarius)

This element symbolizes brightness, passion and energy. Aries, Leo and Sagittarius are emotional, passionate and want to be the center of attention. They like to show fire in relationships and require brightness in gifts.

Aries

Loves big bright bouquets of flowers and beautiful jewelry.

Movement and activity are important to them, so gifts related to sports or extreme entertainment will be suitable.

Gadgets, modern phones and accessories for their desktop will fit perfectly into their fast-paced lives.

Leo

Loves luxury and exclusivity. Jewelry, branded accessories, rare pieces of art are what they need.

You can gift tickets to VIP events, premieres or concerts so they can shine.

Sagittarius

Craves freedom and new knowledge, so traveling, expensive books and paid courses will be ideal.

They will not refuse beautiful bouquets of flowers and luxurious gifts.

Air Element (Gemini, Libra, Aquarius)

This element is associated with freedom, communication and creativity. Representatives of the air element love ease of communication and appreciate intellectual and aesthetic gifts.

Gemini

They are incredibly curious and sociable natures who will appreciate books, online courses and expensive gadgets.

Accessories for modern technology and tickets to cultural events will appeal to them too.

If you want to really surprise them, give them a car - they love speed.

Libra

Libras have refined taste and love everything beautiful. They will be delighted by art objects, elegant jewelry and branded items.

They will enjoy visiting theaters, exhibitions, and trips to scenic locations.

Aquarius

Independent and original, they are hungry for innovation. Modern technological innovations, gadgets and smart devices are their element.

Certificates for unique experiences, astrology courses and personalized forecasts will do.

Earth Element (Taurus, Virgo, Capricorn)

Practicality, rationality and love for quality things define the representatives of this element. They appreciate what brings comfort and usefulness.

Taurus

Practical but love the richness. Any items for the home, soft plaids, dishes and kitchen accessories would make a great gift.

They love to cook and eat good food, so sweets and delicacies are a win-win.

Don't forget potted fresh flowers such as orchids or certificates for spa treatments.

Virgo

Practical and organized, Virgoes love functional gifts: organizers, planners, stationery and appliances.

They will also be pleased with courses on self-development or professional topics.

Capricorn

It's hard to please, but if the gift is as practical as possible, you'll win their heart. Items for the office, quality clothing or something practical for the home will all do the trick.

They will appreciate jewelry with natural stones, antiques.

Water Element (Cancer, Scorpio, Pisces)

Emotionality and romance are the basis of their preferences. The atmosphere and symbolism of gifts are important to them.

Cancer

Sensual and family-oriented Cancers love coziness and symbolism. Gifts should have an emotional meaning.

Soft plaids, pillows, symbolic teddy bears, beautiful dishes, photo frames or albums for family photos are ideal options.

Ethnic jewelry, antiques, souvenirs and sweets will complete the gift set.

Scorpio

Mysterious and passionate Scorpios prefer gifts with deep meaning: jewelry, books or movies with a psychological or mystical plot.

Mystical items such as tarot cards, aroma candles or certificates for extreme entertainment are suitable.

If the budget allows, get them a sports car.

Pisces

Dreamy and sensitive, fish will appreciate anything related to art and spirituality. Singing bowls, aroma lamps, and yoga mats will create the perfect atmosphere for them.

Beautiful accessories, romantic jewelry with mystical symbols and spa certificates will do.

They love water, so bath sets, scented salts and oils would make a great gift.

Choosing a gift for Valentine's Day is an opportunity to show how well you know your loved one. Approach the choice with a soul, create a romantic atmosphere, and your gift will leave unforgettable emotions!