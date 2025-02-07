An astrologer has revealed the perfect Valentine's Day gifts for all signs

ukenru
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 48636 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 96610 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 103072 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 118770 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 100861 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 126291 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 102884 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113241 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116861 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 159951 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 104112 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 100098 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 72039 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 107848 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 102126 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 118772 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 126295 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 159954 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 150223 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
February 27, 09:18 AM • 182389 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 102126 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 107848 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 137195 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 138991 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie "Leave Me If You Love Me"

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 166894 views
An astrologer has revealed the perfect Valentine's Day gifts for all signs

An astrologer has revealed the perfect Valentine's Day gifts for all signs

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 141002 views

Professional astrologer Ksenia Bazilenko has compiled a detailed guide to choosing gifts for Valentine's Day. The recommendations are based on the elements of the zodiac signs and their individual preferences.

The holiday of love is approaching - Valentine's Day, which will take place on February 14. What are the best gifts to make to make your loved one happy? Professional astrologer Xenia Basilenko especially for readers UNN gave recommendations for choosing gifts depending on the signs of the zodiac, divided by the elements.

Elements and their influence on the choice of gifts

There are four elements: water, fire, air and earth. Each carries its own unique energy and power to shape desires and needs.

Fire Element (Aries, Leo, Sagittarius)

Image

This element symbolizes brightness, passion and energy. Aries, Leo and Sagittarius are emotional, passionate and want to be the center of attention. They like to show fire in relationships and require brightness in gifts.

Aries

Loves big bright bouquets of flowers and beautiful jewelry.

Movement and activity are important to them, so gifts related to sports or extreme entertainment will be suitable.

Gadgets, modern phones and accessories for their desktop will fit perfectly into their fast-paced lives.

Leo

Loves luxury and exclusivity. Jewelry, branded accessories, rare pieces of art are what they need.

You can gift tickets to VIP events, premieres or concerts so they can shine.

Friendship breakdown: why it happens and how to deal with it
2/5/25, 6:07 PM • 118621 view

Sagittarius

Craves freedom and new knowledge, so traveling, expensive books and paid courses will be ideal.

They will not refuse beautiful bouquets of flowers and luxurious gifts.

Air Element (Gemini, Libra, Aquarius)

Image

This element is associated with freedom, communication and creativity. Representatives of the air element love ease of communication and appreciate intellectual and aesthetic gifts.

Gemini

They are incredibly curious and sociable natures who will appreciate books, online courses and expensive gadgets.

Accessories for modern technology and tickets to cultural events will appeal to them too.

If you want to really surprise them, give them a car - they love speed.

Libra

Libras have refined taste and love everything beautiful. They will be delighted by art objects, elegant jewelry and branded items.

They will enjoy visiting theaters, exhibitions, and trips to scenic locations.

Aquarius

Independent and original, they are hungry for innovation. Modern technological innovations, gadgets and smart devices are their element.

Certificates for unique experiences, astrology courses and personalized forecasts will do.

Earth Element (Taurus, Virgo, Capricorn)

Image

Practicality, rationality and love for quality things define the representatives of this element. They appreciate what brings comfort and usefulness.

Taurus

Practical but love the richness. Any items for the home, soft plaids, dishes and kitchen accessories would make a great gift.

They love to cook and eat good food, so sweets and delicacies are a win-win.

Don't forget potted fresh flowers such as orchids or certificates for spa treatments.

Five unrivaled premieres in February: what to watch
1/31/25, 8:24 PM • 207472 views

Virgo

Practical and organized, Virgoes love functional gifts: organizers, planners, stationery and appliances.

They will also be pleased with courses on self-development or professional topics.

Capricorn

It's hard to please, but if the gift is as practical as possible, you'll win their heart. Items for the office, quality clothing or something practical for the home will all do the trick.

They will appreciate jewelry with natural stones, antiques.

Water Element (Cancer, Scorpio, Pisces)

Image

Emotionality and romance are the basis of their preferences. The atmosphere and symbolism of gifts are important to them.

Cancer

Sensual and family-oriented Cancers love coziness and symbolism. Gifts should have an emotional meaning.

Soft plaids, pillows, symbolic teddy bears, beautiful dishes, photo frames or albums for family photos are ideal options.

Ethnic jewelry, antiques, souvenirs and sweets will complete the gift set.

Scorpio

Mysterious and passionate Scorpios prefer gifts with deep meaning: jewelry, books or movies with a psychological or mystical plot.

Mystical items such as tarot cards, aroma candles or certificates for extreme entertainment are suitable.

If the budget allows, get them a sports car.

Pisces

Dreamy and sensitive, fish will appreciate anything related to art and spirituality. Singing bowls, aroma lamps, and yoga mats will create the perfect atmosphere for them.

Beautiful accessories, romantic jewelry with mystical symbols and spa certificates will do.

They love water, so bath sets, scented salts and oils would make a great gift.

Choosing a gift for Valentine's Day is an opportunity to show how well you know your loved one. Approach the choice with a soul, create a romantic atmosphere, and your gift will leave unforgettable emotions!

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

Society
UNN Lite
instagramInstagram

Contact us about advertising