An unforgettable gift for your beloved girl on Valentine's Day

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 45679 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 77259 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 104384 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 107572 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 126163 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 102888 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 131516 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103654 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113358 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116951 views

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 100278 views
Trump and Rutte discuss 'critical need' for peace in Ukraine to be enduring

February 28, 07:34 AM • 31217 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 114504 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 36972 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 108982 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 45679 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 126163 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 131516 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 163936 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 153879 views
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 8659 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 14337 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 108982 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 114504 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 139024 views
An unforgettable gift for your beloved girl on Valentine's Day

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 50723 views

A review of original ideas for Valentine's Day gifts - from personalized surprises to emotional experiences. Practical advice on choosing a gift for your girlfriend, taking into account her interests and budget.

Valentine's Day is a special moment in the life of every couple when you can show your feelings and make your loved one happy. A gift for this day should not only be a symbol of your love, but also an expression of your attitude and attention to your girlfriend. Choosing a gift can be difficult, but it's important to remember that the most important thing is the emotions that will arise from it.

Personalized gifts

Image

One of the best ways to show you care is with a gift that will have a special meaning for your significant other. Personalized gifts, such as engraved jewelry, photo books with your happy moments together, or customized cards, make the moment even more memorable. It reminds you of the importance of your connection, your uniqueness and identity as a couple.

Practical gifts

Gifts for Valentine's Day don't always have to be extremely original - sometimes it's better to make a surprise that will be useful and welcome. Fashion accessories, cosmetics, or stylish clothes are also a great way to show love and care.

Emotional gifts

Image

Sometimes the best gift is not a material thing, but an emotion that you can experience together:

  • Romantic evening by the fireplace - create a cozy atmosphere at home with a fireplace or even a fake fireplace (if you don't have one). Warm up with hot chocolate or mulled wine.
  • Spa treatments at home - organize a home spa: warm baths with aromatic oils, massages, peels and other treatments for two.
  • Board game or quest night at home - choose your favorite games or create your own quest where you have to solve puzzles and pass tests together.
  • Hike in a winter park - dress warmly and go for a walk in a winter park or forest. You can take a thermos with a hot drink and enjoy the snow and silence.
  • A trip to the skating rink - outdoor activities such as ice skating will add adrenaline and create a romantic atmosphere.
  • A trip to a warm place - if possible, you can go for a weekend to warmer places, even if it's just a nearby resort with thermal pools.

If your budget is limited, organize a romantic evening at home, for example, watch your favorite movies or TV shows, wrapped in blankets to create a comfortable atmosphere.

Gadgets as gifts

If your girlfriend is into technology, then a gift in the form of a new gadget can be a great option. A smartwatch, wireless headphones, or a stylish smartphone are practical gifts that will be useful and will make her happy every day. The important thing is to choose something that will be useful and meet her needs.

Unusual gifts

Image

Sometimes the best way to surprise is to choose an unusual gift. Booking a romantic dinner on the roof of a building or giving a hot air balloon flight are options that are guaranteed to be remembered for a long time. Such impressions will definitely leave unforgettable emotions.

No matter what gift you choose, the main thing is attention and care. Valentine's Day is a great opportunity to show your love not only through material things, but also through the emotions and moments you share together. Choosing a gift that matches your girlfriend's personality and demonstrates your feelings will make this day truly unforgettable and joyful. 

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

