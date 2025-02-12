ukenru
Paul McCartney gave a secret concert in New York for $50 per ticket

Paul McCartney gave a secret concert in New York for $50 per ticket

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 123382 views

The legendary Beatles member performed an unexpected surprise concert in front of 575 people at the Bowery Ballroom. The tickets were sold out in 30 minutes, and the programme included The Beatles' hits and solo compositions.

Paul McCartney gave a surprise concert for less than 600 people at the Bowery Ballroom in New York

Transmits UNN with reference to Variety.

Paul McCartney surprised fans by playing a small surprise concert in New York City on Tuesday night. The show, titled "Paul McCartney Rocks the Bowery," was announced at a venue for several hundred people, without any further warning earlier in the week.

Physical tickets - one per person - were available only at the box office of the Bowery Ballroom (a live music venue in New York City, in the Bowery district of Manhattan) and cost $50. Those fans who were able to be there and react in time quickly surrounded the concert venue.

All 575 tickets were sold within 30 minutes. 

Image

It should be noted that was the last time Sir Paul McCartney performed in front of a crowd of 82,000 people at MetLife Stadium near New Jersey. Launched in 2022, the "Got Back" tour brought McCartney to arenas and stadiums in North and South America, Europe, and Australia.

"Hey, that was the Beatles screaming!" said Paul McCartney, responding to a scream from an audience member in the middle of his grand surprise concert.

Okay, girls, let's get this over with. Let's hear your Beatles screams

- He sighed mockingly. 
Image

Here is the program of the legendary British musician's performance:

A Hard Day's Night;

Letting Go;

Got to Get You Into My Life;

Let Me Roll It;

My Valentine;

Maybe I'm Amazed;

I've Just Seen a Face;

From Me to You;

Mrs. Mrs. Vandebilt;

Blackbird;

Come on to Me;

Jet

Ob-la-di Ob-la-da;

Get Back;

Now and Then;

Lady Madonna;

Let It Be;

Hey Jude;

Golden Slumbers;

The End.

As explained, the Bowery Ballroom hosted a show featuring a condensed version of the previous tour's set list, lasting more than two hours and covering music from McCartney's career, from 1963's "From Me to You" to his solo hits of the 1970s, as well as last year's "Nowatnles."

Disney+ has released a documentary about The Beatles' first visit to the United States in 1964. The film features restored archival footage and reveals unique details of their triumphant tour.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

