Romance, crazy feelings, love: premieres to watch on Valentine's Day
Kyiv • UNN
On February 13, four new romantic films will be released in Ukrainian cinemas. The premieres include a new story about Bridget Jones, a drama with Tom Hanks, and two romantic films about young lovers.
If you still haven't figured out how to spend Valentine's Day with your significant other, organize a romantic trip to the cinema and watch an incredible movie. UNN offers a selection of premieres for Valentine's Day.
Bridget Jones: Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy - Bridget is the mother of 9-year-old Billy and 4-year-old Mabel. But after the loss of her beloved during a humanitarian mission in Sudan, Bridget is left alone. Over time, she begins to solve problems on her own and meets a young man who is Billy's teacher. Will she be able to build a new life and balance work, family and love?
- Genre: romantic comedy
- Country: USA, UK
- Director: Michael Morris
- Cast: Renee Zellweger, Hugh Grant, Emma Thompson
- Premiere in Ukraine on February 13
Marked Men - Shaw Landon has feelings for Rule Archer after the first meeting. Despite their close relationship, Rule, a tattoo artist, has always seen Shaw, a medical student, as a family friend, not suspecting deep feelings. But one night, they unexpectedly reveal their true feelings.
- Genre: romance
- Country: USA
- Director: Nick Cassavetes
- Cast: Alexander Ludwig, Chase Stokes, Natalie Alyn Lind, Ella Balinska
- Premiere in Ukraine on February 13
Here Now - On the last day of their vacation in Sicily, 20-year-old Sophie and her sister meet Giulio and his friends. In one night, her peaceful vacation abruptly turns into unforeseen, frightening events filled with crime and crime.
- Genre: action, crime, romance
- Country: Italy
- Director: Gabriele Muccino
- Cast: Elena Kampouris, Saul Nunni, Yann Tual
- Premiere in Ukraine on February 13
Here - the script is based on the 300-page graphic novel Here by Richard McGuire published in 2014. Every place has its own story. And even an ordinary house in New England can tell a lot: from the future to the past, such as the Civil War. This is the story of one family and, at the same time, hundreds of other families who lived, loved, lost, and struggled for happiness right here in this unremarkable house.
- Genre: drama, romance
- Country: USA
- Director: Robert Zemeckis
- Cast: Tom Hanks, Michelle Dockery, Paul Bettany, Kelly Riley
- Premiere in Ukraine on February 13