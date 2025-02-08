Romance, crazy feelings, love: premieres to watch on Valentine's Day

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 2798 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 57232 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 101329 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 104820 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 122066 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 101962 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 128567 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103491 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113278 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116896 views

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 105580 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 101914 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 84136 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 110818 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 105215 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 2738 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 122059 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 128562 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 161760 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 151937 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 105215 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 110818 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 138164 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 139927 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 167722 views
Romance, crazy feelings, love: premieres to watch on Valentine's Day

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 171377 views

On February 13, four new romantic films will be released in Ukrainian cinemas. The premieres include a new story about Bridget Jones, a drama with Tom Hanks, and two romantic films about young lovers.

If you still haven't figured out how to spend Valentine's Day with your significant other, organize a romantic trip to the cinema and watch an incredible movie. UNN offers a selection of premieres for Valentine's Day.

Bridget Jones: Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy - Bridget is the mother of 9-year-old Billy and 4-year-old Mabel. But after the loss of her beloved during a humanitarian mission in Sudan, Bridget is left alone. Over time, she begins to solve problems on her own and meets a young man who is Billy's teacher. Will she be able to build a new life and balance work, family and love?

  •  Genre: romantic comedy
    • Country: USA, UK
      • Director: Michael Morris
        • Cast: Renee Zellweger, Hugh Grant, Emma Thompson
          • Premiere in Ukraine on February 13

            Marked Men - Shaw Landon has feelings for Rule Archer after the first meeting. Despite their close relationship, Rule, a tattoo artist, has always seen Shaw, a medical student, as a family friend, not suspecting deep feelings. But one night, they unexpectedly reveal their true feelings.

            • Genre: romance
              • Country: USA
                • Director: Nick Cassavetes
                  • Cast: Alexander Ludwig, Chase Stokes, Natalie Alyn Lind, Ella Balinska
                    • Premiere in Ukraine on February 13

                      Here Now - On the last day of their vacation in Sicily, 20-year-old Sophie and her sister meet Giulio and his friends. In one night, her peaceful vacation abruptly turns into unforeseen, frightening events filled with crime and crime.

                      • Genre: action, crime, romance
                        • Country: Italy
                          • Director: Gabriele Muccino
                            • Cast: Elena Kampouris, Saul Nunni, Yann Tual
                              • Premiere in Ukraine on February 13

                                Here - the script is based on the 300-page graphic novel Here by Richard McGuire published in 2014. Every place has its own story. And even an ordinary house in New England can tell a lot: from the future to the past, such as the Civil War. This is the story of one family and, at the same time, hundreds of other families who lived, loved, lost, and struggled for happiness right here in this unremarkable house.

                                • Genre: drama, romance
                                  • Country: USA
                                    • Director: Robert Zemeckis
                                      • Cast: Tom Hanks, Michelle Dockery, Paul Bettany, Kelly Riley
                                        • Premiere in Ukraine on February 13
                                          Olga Rozgon

                                          SocietyUNN Lite
                                          united-kingdomUnited Kingdom
                                          italyItaly
                                          united-statesUnited States
                                          sudanSudan

                                          Contact us about advertising