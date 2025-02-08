Romance, crazy feelings, love: premieres to watch on Valentine's Day

If you still haven't figured out how to spend Valentine's Day with your significant other, organize a romantic trip to the cinema and watch an incredible movie. UNN offers a selection of premieres for Valentine's Day.

Bridget Jones: Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy - Bridget is the mother of 9-year-old Billy and 4-year-old Mabel. But after the loss of her beloved during a humanitarian mission in Sudan, Bridget is left alone. Over time, she begins to solve problems on her own and meets a young man who is Billy's teacher. Will she be able to build a new life and balance work, family and love?

Genre: romantic comedy

Country: USA, UK

Director: Michael Morris

Cast: Renee Zellweger, Hugh Grant, Emma Thompson

Premiere in Ukraine on February 13

Marked Men - Shaw Landon has feelings for Rule Archer after the first meeting. Despite their close relationship, Rule, a tattoo artist, has always seen Shaw, a medical student, as a family friend, not suspecting deep feelings. But one night, they unexpectedly reveal their true feelings.

Genre: romance

Country: USA

Director: Nick Cassavetes

Cast: Alexander Ludwig, Chase Stokes, Natalie Alyn Lind, Ella Balinska

Premiere in Ukraine on February 13

Here Now - On the last day of their vacation in Sicily, 20-year-old Sophie and her sister meet Giulio and his friends. In one night, her peaceful vacation abruptly turns into unforeseen, frightening events filled with crime and crime.

Genre: action, crime, romance

Country: Italy

Director: Gabriele Muccino

Cast: Elena Kampouris, Saul Nunni, Yann Tual

Premiere in Ukraine on February 13

Here - the script is based on the 300-page graphic novel Here by Richard McGuire published in 2014. Every place has its own story. And even an ordinary house in New England can tell a lot: from the future to the past, such as the Civil War. This is the story of one family and, at the same time, hundreds of other families who lived, loved, lost, and struggled for happiness right here in this unremarkable house.

Genre: drama, romance

Country: USA

Director: Robert Zemeckis

Cast: Tom Hanks, Michelle Dockery, Paul Bettany, Kelly Riley