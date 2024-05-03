Kuleba met with an Estonian MP who cycled from Tallinn to Kyiv and raised €30,000 for the Armed Forces

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba met with an Estonian MP who cycled from Tallinn to Kyiv and raised 30 thousand euros for the Armed Forces of Ukraine. This was reported by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that Estonian MP Kristo Ann Vaga cycled 1700 kilometers from the Estonian capital Tallinn to Kyiv to help the Armed Forces.

During the trip, he managed to raise almost 30 thousand euros, which will be used to buy cars and FPV drones.

Estonia is a small country, but Estonians have big hearts and strong support for Ukraine. Thanks to such sincere friends, we believe that Ukraine will overcome all difficulties and win said the head of Ukrainian diplomacy Dmytro Kuleba.

Context

Christo Ann Vaga started his bicycle trip on April 26. According to him, one of the goals of the trip is to raise money for the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

MP from Estoria starts bicycle ride from Tallinn to Kyiv to raise money for the Armed Forces of Ukraine