A monkey left an entire country without electricity: what happened in Sri Lanka

A single monkey caused a large-scale blackout, leaving the entire Sri Lanka with its 22 million people without electricity. This was reported by BBC News, according to UNN.

Details

The incident occurred at a substation near Colombo, where an animal accidentally caused a short circuit that disrupted the balance of the country's power grid.

The accident caused a complete blackout, after which it took hours to restore power. First of all, power was restored to critical facilities such as hospitals and water treatment plants.

The incident was yet another test for the country's energy system, which is already experiencing difficulties.

