Sri Lanka faces severe flooding: three people killed, schools closed
Kyiv • UNN
Heavy rains caused flooding in Colombo and other parts of Sri Lanka. Schools were closed, thousands of people were evacuated, three people died, and the military was deployed to help the victims.
Sri Lanka on Monday closed schools in the capital Colombo and its suburbs as heavy rains caused flooding in many parts of the island nation, UNN reports citing AP.
Details
Heavy rains over the weekend caused damage to many parts of the country, flooding homes, fields and roads. According to the country's Disaster Management Center, three people drowned and about 134,000 people were affected by the floods.
The center reported that the rains and floods damaged 240 homes and nearly 7 ,000 people were evacuated. Authorities cut off electricity in some areas as a precautionary measure.
Naval forces and troops were deployed to rescue victims and provide food and other essentials.
Local TV channels showed flooded cities in the suburbs of Colombo. In some areas, water reached the roofs of houses and shops.
Addendum
Sri Lanka has been struggling with severe weather conditions since May, mainly caused by heavy monsoon rains. In June, floods and landslides killed 16 people.