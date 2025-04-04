Emergency management

$41.340.03
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 198 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 7258 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
01:24 PM • 52103 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 191924 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 111270 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 371152 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 297838 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 211917 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 243229 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 254627 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 119278 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 115720 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 45340 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 59206 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 112019 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 112835 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 191924 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 371152 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 245148 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 297838 views
The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 8812 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 33323 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 59755 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 45900 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 116277 views
Sri Lanka faces severe flooding: three people killed, schools closed

Heavy rains caused flooding in Colombo and other parts of Sri Lanka. Schools were closed, thousands of people were evacuated, three people died, and the military was deployed to help the victims.

News of the World • October 14, 08:39 AM • 11532 views

Bodies of passengers of Iranian President's helicopter killed in plane crash identified in Iran

The bodies of the Iranian president and members of his delegation who died in a plane crash the day before have been identified and are now being sent for forensic examination.

News of the World • May 20, 01:49 PM • 17883 views

A funicular accident occurs in the resort of Antalya: one person is killed, 10 injured

One person was killed and 10 injured in a funicular accident in Antalya, Turkey, where a part of a support broke off and hit the cab, causing people to fall onto a rocky area.

News of the World • April 13, 12:57 PM • 55054 views

Drones attacked an oil refinery in the Krasnodar Territory

A drone attack on an oil refinery in the Krasnodar Territory, Russia, caused a fire that left one person dead from a suspected heart attack.

Society • March 17, 04:50 AM • 100249 views

Money on blood: court remanded former Odesa emergency services official in custody

The Kyiv District Court of Odesa remanded Oleksandr Mykhailenko, the former acting director of the Odesa Regional Emergency Medical Center, in custody until March 18, 2024, with the possibility of bail in excess of UAH 600,000.

Crimes and emergencies • January 29, 01:32 PM • 24981 views