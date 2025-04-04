Emergency management

Heavy rains caused flooding in Colombo and other parts of Sri Lanka. Schools were closed, thousands of people were evacuated,
three people died, and the military was deployed to help the victims.
The bodies of the Iranian president and members of his delegation who died in a plane crash the day before have been identified
and are now being sent for forensic examination.
One person was killed and 10 injured in a funicular accident in Antalya, Turkey, where a part of a support broke off and hit the
cab, causing people to fall onto a rocky area.
A drone attack on an oil refinery in the Krasnodar Territory, Russia, caused a fire that left one person dead from a suspected
heart attack.
The Kyiv District Court of Odesa remanded Oleksandr Mykhailenko, the former acting director of the Odesa Regional Emergency
Medical Center, in custody until March 18, 2024, with the possibility of bail in excess of UAH 600,000.