Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Bodies of passengers of Iranian President's helicopter killed in plane crash identified in Iran

Bodies of passengers of Iranian President's helicopter killed in plane crash identified in Iran

Kyiv  •  UNN

 17862 views

The bodies of the Iranian president and members of his delegation who died in a plane crash the day before have been identified and are now being sent for forensic examination.

The bodies of President Ebrahim Raisi and members of his delegation who died in a helicopter crash on Sunday have been identified, and there is no need for DNA tests. This was stated by the head of the Emergency Management Service Mohammad Hassan Nami, IRNA reports, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that after 18 hours of continuous efforts, they were able to locate the crash site of the presidential helicopter and its passengers and deliver the eight people who died in the incident to ambulances.

All the bodies could be identified, and they were sent for forensic examination

- said Mohammad Hassan Nami.

The death of Iran's president: who was Raisi and what is known about his successor20.05.24, 15:30 • 414423 views

Addendum

The deputy interior minister said that among the dead, only the body of Ayatollah Al Hashem, the imam of Friday prayers in Tabriz, looked better than the others.

He  was alive for an hour after the plane crash and even had a phone conversation with Mr. Gholam-Hossein Esmaili, the head of the President's Office

- Iranian official said. 

Recall 

Iran officially announced the death of President Ibrahim Raisi. The official announcement of the president's death was made at the Imam al-Reza Mosque. The Cabinet of Ministers of the Iranian administration convened an emergency meeting on Monday morning.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

News of the World
emergency-managementEmergency management
iranIran

