Bodies of passengers of Iranian President's helicopter killed in plane crash identified in Iran

The bodies of President Ebrahim Raisi and members of his delegation who died in a helicopter crash on Sunday have been identified, and there is no need for DNA tests. This was stated by the head of the Emergency Management Service Mohammad Hassan Nami, IRNA reports, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that after 18 hours of continuous efforts, they were able to locate the crash site of the presidential helicopter and its passengers and deliver the eight people who died in the incident to ambulances.

All the bodies could be identified, and they were sent for forensic examination - said Mohammad Hassan Nami.

The death of Iran's president: who was Raisi and what is known about his successor

Addendum

The deputy interior minister said that among the dead, only the body of Ayatollah Al Hashem, the imam of Friday prayers in Tabriz, looked better than the others.

He was alive for an hour after the plane crash and even had a phone conversation with Mr. Gholam-Hossein Esmaili, the head of the President's Office - Iranian official said.

Recall

Iran officially announced the death of President Ibrahim Raisi. The official announcement of the president's death was made at the Imam al-Reza Mosque. The Cabinet of Ministers of the Iranian administration convened an emergency meeting on Monday morning.