A very expensive joke: a man fined $6 million in the US for making calls in Biden's voice

In the United States, the Federal Communications Commission has fined a man who made thousands of automated calls in Joe Biden's voice six million dollars. Bloomberg writes about it, UNN reports.

The defendant, Steve Kramer , called residents of New Hampshire using voice cloning with artificial intelligence and caller ID spoofing.

Speaking in the voice of US President Joe Biden, the man urged Americans not to participate in the presidential election in the state.

The FCC first announced the fine against Kramer in May, but the agency noted that he had not responded. Kramer must pay the fine within 30 days, or it will be referred to the U.S. Department of Justice for collection.

In addition, the operator Lingo Telecom, which facilitated Kramer's calls, was also fined by the FCC for $1 million.

