Sibiga held a telephone conversation with the UAE Foreign Minister

Sibiga had a telephone conversation with Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the UAE Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan. This was reported by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, according to UNN.

Details

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga expressed gratitude to the UAE for supporting Ukraine's territorial integrity and sovereignty. He also emphasized the importance of continuing the high-level bilateral dialogue between the two countries.

Emphasized the need to continue bilateral high-level dialogue between our countries and to achieve a just peace for Ukraine on the basis of the Ukrainian Peace Formula - said the Ukrainian Foreign Minister.

