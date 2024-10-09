Sibiga held a telephone conversation with the UAE Foreign Minister
Kyiv • UNN
Minister for Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andriy Sybiga discussed with the UAE Vice Prime Minister support for Ukraine's territorial integrity. The importance of continuing bilateral dialogue and achieving a just peace based on the Ukrainian Peace Formula was emphasized.
Sibiga had a telephone conversation with Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the UAE Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan. This was reported by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, according to UNN.
Details
Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga expressed gratitude to the UAE for supporting Ukraine's territorial integrity and sovereignty. He also emphasized the importance of continuing the high-level bilateral dialogue between the two countries.
Emphasized the need to continue bilateral high-level dialogue between our countries and to achieve a just peace for Ukraine on the basis of the Ukrainian Peace Formula
