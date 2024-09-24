While world leaders are gathering at the UNGA: Siberia responds to Russia's brutal attack on Kharkiv

Russia has struck a residential building in Kharkiv while world leaders are gathering at the UNGA. This is how Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga reacted to today's hostile attack, UNN reports.

"While world leaders are gathering at the UNGA to discuss the future of the world, Russia has struck a residential building in Kharkiv with a powerful guided aerial bomb," Sibiga said.

The Foreign Minister emphasized that there were killed and wounded.

"The world needs to understand that there will be no future without victory over Russian aggression," he summarized.

In Kharkiv 22 injured as a result of an enemy attack

The head of the Kharkiv RMA, Oleh Syniehubov, reported that the death toll has risen to three as a result of the enemy attack in Kharkiv. The rubble is being cleared.