Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 101720 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 108371 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 174972 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 142005 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 145594 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 139965 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 186024 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112152 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 176114 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104786 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

While world leaders are gathering at the UNGA: Siberia responds to Russia's brutal attack on Kharkiv

While world leaders are gathering at the UNGA: Siberia responds to Russia's brutal attack on Kharkiv

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 14613 views

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga condemns the Russian attack on a residential building in Kharkiv during a meeting of world leaders at the UN General Assembly. The attack left a number of people dead and wounded, and the number of injured has risen to 22.

Russia has struck a residential building in Kharkiv while world leaders are gathering at the UNGA. This is how Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga reacted to today's hostile attack, UNN reports.

"While world leaders are gathering at the UNGA to discuss the future of the world, Russia has struck a residential building in Kharkiv with a powerful guided aerial bomb," Sibiga said.

The Foreign Minister emphasized that there were killed and wounded.

"The world needs to understand that there will be no future without victory over Russian aggression," he summarized.

Recall

The head of the Kharkiv RMA, Oleh Syniehubov, reported that the death toll has risen to three as a result of the enemy attack in Kharkiv. The rubble is being cleared.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

WarPolitics
ukraineUkraine
dmytro-kulebaDmytro Kuleba
kharkivKharkiv

