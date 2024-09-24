In Kharkiv 22 injured as a result of an enemy attack
Kyiv • UNN
A hostile attack took place in Kharkiv, resulting in casualties. According to Sinegubov's Telegram post, 22 injuries have been reported so far.
Details
"As of this moment, we have 22 victims," Sinegubov said on Telegram.
