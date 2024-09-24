Russia's attack on Kharkiv has already claimed three lives - RMA

In Kharkiv, as a result of an enemy attack, the death toll has risen to three, the head of the Kharkiv RMA, Oleh Syniehubov, said on Tuesday, UNN reports.

Details

"The death toll has increased to three people. The rubble is being cleared," Sinegubov wrote on Telegram.

