Mayor: enemy struck two high-rise buildings in Kharkiv with KABs
Kyiv • UNN
Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported that two residential high-rise buildings were hit by UAVs. The incidents occurred in Kyivskyi and Saltivskyi districts of the city.
In Kharkiv, Russian troops struck two high-rise buildings with anti-aircraft missiles, the city's mayor Igor Terekhov said on Tuesday, UNN reports.
Details
"We have preliminary information about the hit of CABs on two residential high-rise buildings in Kyivskyi and Saltivskyi districts," Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov said on Telegram.
