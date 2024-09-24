Mayor: enemy struck two high-rise buildings in Kharkiv with KABs

In Kharkiv, Russian troops struck two high-rise buildings with anti-aircraft missiles, the city's mayor Igor Terekhov said on Tuesday, UNN reports.

Details

"We have preliminary information about the hit of CABs on two residential high-rise buildings in Kyivskyi and Saltivskyi districts," Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov said on Telegram.

Kharkiv under fire: the mayor announced attacks on four districts of the city