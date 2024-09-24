Kharkiv under fire: the mayor announced attacks on four districts of the city

Enemy strikes hit four administrative districts of Kharkiv. This was reported by Kharkiv Mayor Igor Terekhov, UNN reports.

"At the moment, the strikes have hit four administrative districts of Kharkiv. Information about the victims and damage is being collected by the relevant services. But we can already see that residential areas of the city are under bombardment," said Terekhov.

He also urged to be careful - there are still CABs in the air.

The head of Kharkiv RMA, Oleg Sinegubov, reported repeated attacks.

"Arrivals of two UAVs were recorded in the Saltovsky district of Kharkiv. The information about the destruction is being checked by the services," noted Syniehubov.

