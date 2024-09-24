Mayor: Occupants strike at densely populated area of Kharkiv

The occupants are striking with anti-aircraft guns at one of the most populated districts of Kharkiv. This was reported by Kharkiv Mayor Igor Terekhov, UNN reports.

"The enemy is striking one of the most populated areas of the city with KABs. Be careful," Terekhov said.

The Air Force has warned of repeated launches of the UAS by tactical aircraft in Kharkiv region.

Three policemen were wounded as a result of enemy shelling in Kharkiv region