Three policemen were wounded as a result of enemy shelling in Kharkiv region

Three policemen were injured as a result of shelling by Russian troops of the village of Staryi Saltiv in Kharkiv region, the regional police department reported on Monday, UNN reports.

Details

"On September 23, at about 08:10, the Russian military, using Tornado-S missiles and cluster munitions, attacked the village of Stary Saltiv in the Vovchansk community. About five hits by enemy ammunition were recorded. Two policemen aged 38 and 33 were wounded as a result of the shelling," the statement said.

According to the police, they were hospitalized with numerous explosive and shrapnel wounds.

"Another police officer sought medical assistance on his own," the police said.

As indicated, official vehicles were damaged.

Investigators opened criminal proceedings over the violation of the laws and customs of war under Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

Russian army strikes a village in Kharkiv region with a KAB in the evening: there are victims