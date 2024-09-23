Russian army strikes a village in Kharkiv region with a KAB in the evening: there are victims

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM

Zelenskyy calls Macron after events in White House, now speaks to Rutte - Financial Times
February 28, 08:14 PM

February 28, 08:14 PM • 55879 views
The US stops funding the restoration of Ukraine's energy system: what's going on
February 28, 08:20 PM

February 28, 08:20 PM • 46445 views
Zelensky canceled his speech at a prestigious American institute
February 28, 08:35 PM

February 28, 08:35 PM • 74034 views
Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 10:53 PM

February 28, 10:53 PM • 47777 views
Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian "Shahed"
February 28, 11:39 PM

February 28, 11:39 PM • 43661 views
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

February 28, 02:39 PM • 184942 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

February 28, 09:20 AM • 191167 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM

February 28, 06:23 AM • 180768 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM

February 27, 01:15 PM • 207878 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias
February 27, 11:50 AM

February 27, 11:50 AM • 196445 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day
February 28, 03:20 PM

February 28, 03:20 PM • 146589 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin
February 28, 02:48 PM

February 28, 02:48 PM • 146098 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February
February 28, 09:59 AM

February 28, 09:59 AM • 150460 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"
February 28, 09:03 AM

February 28, 09:03 AM • 141564 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea
February 26, 05:09 PM

February 26, 05:09 PM • 158174 views
Russian army strikes a village in Kharkiv region with a KAB in the evening: there are victims

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 15662 views

Russian troops shelled the village of Shyikivka in Kharkiv region, wounding two elderly people. A total of five hostile attacks were recorded in the region over the past day, and four civilians were injured.

In the evening of September 22, Russian troops launched a missile attack on the village of Shyikivka in Kharkiv region. Two elderly people were injured in the attack. In total, four people were injured in the last day due to Russian shelling, RMA head Oleh Syniehubov said on Monday, UNN reports .

According to the head of the RMA, the following hostile attacks were recorded over the past day:

  • 22:52 Izium district, Borivska TG, Shyikivka village. An outbuilding burned down as a result of the shelling by the KAB. Two people were injured: 76-year-old man and 64-year-old woman.
  •  15:30 Kupyansk district, Kupyansk TG, Kupyansk-Vuzlovyi urban-type settlement. As a result of the shelling the grass was burning on the area of 1 hectare.
  •  14:57 Kupyansk district, Kupyanska TG, Kupyansk-Vuzlovyi town. As a result of the shelling a private house was partially destroyed, two outbuildings were damaged. Two women of 64 and 68 years old were injured, they suffered from an acute stress reaction, they were not hospitalized.
  •  12:37 Chuhuiv district, Vovchansk TG, Buhaivka village, Rubizhne forestry. As a result of the shelling, forest litter and grass burned on the area of 1 hectare.
  •  11:07 Kupyansk district, Kindrashivska TG, Sobolivka village. As a result of the shelling a two-storey garage and dry grass on the area of 500 square meters were burning.

16 injured as a result of Russian night attack on Zaporizhzhia23.09.24, 08:31

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

War
multiple-rocket-launcherMultiple rocket launcher
iziumIzium
chuhuivChuhuiv
kupyanskKupyansk
kharkivKharkiv

