Russian army strikes a village in Kharkiv region with a KAB in the evening: there are victims

In the evening of September 22, Russian troops launched a missile attack on the village of Shyikivka in Kharkiv region. Two elderly people were injured in the attack. In total, four people were injured in the last day due to Russian shelling, RMA head Oleh Syniehubov said on Monday, UNN reports .

According to the head of the RMA, the following hostile attacks were recorded over the past day:

22:52 Izium district, Borivska TG, Shyikivka village. An outbuilding burned down as a result of the shelling by the KAB. Two people were injured: 76-year-old man and 64-year-old woman.

15:30 Kupyansk district, Kupyansk TG, Kupyansk-Vuzlovyi urban-type settlement. As a result of the shelling the grass was burning on the area of 1 hectare.

14:57 Kupyansk district, Kupyanska TG, Kupyansk-Vuzlovyi town. As a result of the shelling a private house was partially destroyed, two outbuildings were damaged. Two women of 64 and 68 years old were injured, they suffered from an acute stress reaction, they were not hospitalized.

12:37 Chuhuiv district, Vovchansk TG, Buhaivka village, Rubizhne forestry. As a result of the shelling, forest litter and grass burned on the area of 1 hectare.

11:07 Kupyansk district, Kindrashivska TG, Sobolivka village. As a result of the shelling a two-storey garage and dry grass on the area of 500 square meters were burning.

