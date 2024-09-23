16 injured as a result of Russian night attack on Zaporizhzhia

As a result of the night attack by Russian troops on Zaporizhzhia, 16 people were injured, four were hospitalized, the head of Zaporizhzhia RMA Ivan Fedorov said on Telegram on Monday, UNN reports.

16 people were injured in a Russian attack in the center of Zaporizhzhia. Four of them are hospitalized. This is the updated information at this time. Four women are in moderate condition in the hospital. Other victims are being treated at home - Fedorov wrote.

Details

According to him, 13 multi-storey buildings, educational institutions, private property, cars, garages and private houses were damaged.

"The enemy attacked at night - at least seven air strikes were carried out on Zaporizhzhia and Zaporizhzhia district. Currently, rescuers, utilities and volunteers continue to work at the sites of the attacks. We have deployed the "Points of Resilience" where everyone in need can get information and assistance," said Fedorov.

