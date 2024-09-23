Russians attacked Zaporizhzhia: 5 people were wounded
Kyiv • UNN
In the evening of September 22, Russians struck Zaporizhzhia 6 times, wounding 5 people. Buildings were partially destroyed, neighboring houses were damaged, and a fire broke out.
In the evening of September 22, Russian occupants attacked Zaporizhzhia and wounded 5 people. This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia RMA Ivan Fedorov, according to UNN.
The strike partially destroyed the buildings. The blast wave and debris damaged nearby buildings. A fire broke out. Rescuers are working at the scene,
He also noted that the victims are being provided with all the necessary assistance.
The police of Zaporizhzhia region also reportedthat the enemy had struck 6 times, preliminarily with guided aerial bombs, on the territory of the regional center and district.
According to law enforcement officials, enemy munitions hit civilian infrastructure. One injured woman was unblocked from a damaged building.
