Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 110418 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 114175 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 185277 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 146968 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 148717 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 141115 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 191360 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112255 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 180941 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104924 views

Russians attacked Zaporizhzhia: 5 people were wounded

Russians attacked Zaporizhzhia: 5 people were wounded

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 20900 views

In the evening of September 22, Russians struck Zaporizhzhia 6 times, wounding 5 people. Buildings were partially destroyed, neighboring houses were damaged, and a fire broke out.

In the evening of September 22, Russian occupants attacked Zaporizhzhia and wounded 5 people. This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia RMA Ivan Fedorov, according to UNN.

The strike partially destroyed the buildings. The blast wave and debris damaged nearby buildings. A fire broke out. Rescuers are working at the scene,

- the statement said.

He also noted that the victims are being provided with all the necessary assistance.

The police of Zaporizhzhia region also reportedthat the enemy had struck 6 times, preliminarily with guided aerial bombs, on the territory of the regional center and district.

According to law enforcement officials, enemy munitions hit civilian infrastructure. One injured woman was unblocked from a damaged building.

Russians attack Kramatorsk: 5 people are wounded, including a 16-year-old girl22.09.24, 20:08 • 33330 views

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

SocietyWar
kramatorskKramatorsk
zaporizhzhiaZaporizhzhia

