Russians attacked Zaporizhzhia: 5 people were wounded

In the evening of September 22, Russian occupants attacked Zaporizhzhia and wounded 5 people. This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia RMA Ivan Fedorov, according to UNN.

The strike partially destroyed the buildings. The blast wave and debris damaged nearby buildings. A fire broke out. Rescuers are working at the scene, - the statement said.

He also noted that the victims are being provided with all the necessary assistance.

The police of Zaporizhzhia region also reportedthat the enemy had struck 6 times, preliminarily with guided aerial bombs, on the territory of the regional center and district.

According to law enforcement officials, enemy munitions hit civilian infrastructure. One injured woman was unblocked from a damaged building.

