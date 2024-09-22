Russians attack Kramatorsk: 5 people are wounded, including a 16-year-old girl
Kyiv • UNN
Russian troops shell Kramatorsk in Donetsk region, wounding 5 people, including a 16-year-old girl in serious condition. Four houses and two cars were damaged, and the head of the RMA calls for evacuation.
On Sunday, September 22, Russian troops attacked Kramatorsk in Donetsk region. As a result of the shelling, 5 people were injured. This was stated by the head of the Donetsk RMA Vadim Filashkin, reports UNN.
Details
5 people were wounded in the shelling of Kramatorsk. The city came under enemy fire this evening. Among the wounded is a 16-year-old girl who is in serious condition
According to him, 4 houses and 2 cars were damaged as a result of enemy shelling in the town.
The head of the RMA urged locals to evacuate to safer regions of Ukraine.
Recall
The Energy Ministry says that Russian Federation struck a mine in Donetsk region, causing a fire. The attack killed two women.