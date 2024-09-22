Russians attack Kramatorsk: 5 people are wounded, including a 16-year-old girl

On Sunday, September 22, Russian troops attacked Kramatorsk in Donetsk region. As a result of the shelling, 5 people were injured. This was stated by the head of the Donetsk RMA Vadim Filashkin, reports UNN.

Details

5 people were wounded in the shelling of Kramatorsk. The city came under enemy fire this evening. Among the wounded is a 16-year-old girl who is in serious condition - Filashkin said.

According to him, 4 houses and 2 cars were damaged as a result of enemy shelling in the town.

The head of the RMA urged locals to evacuate to safer regions of Ukraine.

Recall

The Energy Ministry says that Russian Federation struck a mine in Donetsk region, causing a fire. The attack killed two women.