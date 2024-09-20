President changed the composition of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief's Staff

On Thursday, September 19, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy issued a decree changing the composition of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief's Staff. UNN reports this with a linkto the website of the OP.

In accordance with Article 8 of the Law of Ukraine “On the Defense of Ukraine,” based on a proposal by the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine , Zelenskyy issued a decree approving the appointment of Oleksandr Kamyshyn, a freelance advisor to the President of Ukraine, to the staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief's Office .

The Council also includes Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga, Minister for Strategic Industries Herman Smetanin, and Vice Prime Minister for Reconstruction of Ukraine - Minister of Community and Territorial Development Oleksiy Kuleba.

At the same time, Zelenskyy excluded former Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba from the Supreme Commander-in-Chief's Staff .

