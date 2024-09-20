ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 109649 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 113575 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 184168 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 146431 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 148339 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 140959 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 190750 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112245 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 180400 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104916 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

President changed the composition of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief's Staff

President changed the composition of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief's Staff

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 17791 views

The President of Ukraine has renewed the composition of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief's Staff. It includes Kamyshin, Sibiga, Smetanin and Oleksiy Kuleba, while Dmytro Kuleba has been removed from the staff.

On Thursday, September 19, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy issued a decree changing the composition of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief's Staff. UNN reports this  with a linkto the website of the OP.

In accordance with Article 8 of the Law of Ukraine “On the Defense of Ukraine,” based on a proposal by the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine , Zelenskyy issued a decree approving the appointment of Oleksandr Kamyshyn, a freelance advisor to the President of Ukraine, to the staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief's Office .

The Council also includes Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga, Minister for Strategic Industries Herman Smetanin, and Vice Prime Minister for Reconstruction  of Ukraine - Minister of Community and Territorial Development Oleksiy Kuleba.

At the same time, Zelenskyy  excluded former Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba from the Supreme Commander-in-Chief's Staff .

Zelensky gave Kamyshyn, Vereshchuk and Mykyta positions in the OP08.09.24, 11:57 • 83866 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Contact us about advertising