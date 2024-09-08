ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 120308 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 123260 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 201219 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 155088 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 153639 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 143274 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 199741 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112454 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 188315 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105112 views

Zelensky gave Kamyshyn, Vereshchuk and Mykyta positions in the OP

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 83867 views

President Zelensky appointed Kamyshyn as a strategic advisor, and Vereshchuk and Mykyta as deputy heads of the OP. Mykyta was dismissed from his position as head of the Transcarpathian RSA.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has appointed Oleksandr Kamyshyn as his freelance advisor on strategic issues. Iryna Vereshchuk and Viktor Mykyta have been appointed deputy heads of the Presidential Administration, UNN reports.

To appoint Kamyshyn Oleksandr Mykolayovych as an advisor to the President of Ukraine on strategic issues (outside the staff)

- Zelensky's decree says.

Zelenskyy also appointed Iryna Vereshchuk as Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, Viktor Mykyta as Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, and Dmytro Lytvyn as Communications Advisor to the President of Ukraine.

Accordingly, Zelensky dismissed Viktor Mykyta from the post of the head of the Transcarpathian Regional State Administration according to his application. 

Earlier, journalist Vitaliy Glagola reported that Viktor Mykyta, whose dismissal from the post of head of the Transcarpathian RMA was approved by the government, will be appointedto the post of Deputy Head of the Presidential Office for Regional Policy, Economy, Energy and Other Regional Issues.

On September 4, the Verkhovna Rada supported the resignation of Oleksandr Kamyshyn from the post of Minister for Strategic Industries.

The Verkhovna Rada also supported the resignation of Vereshchuk from the post of Deputy Prime Ministerand the reintegration of the temporarily occupied territories. 

Anna Murashko

Politics

