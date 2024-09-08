Zelensky gave Kamyshyn, Vereshchuk and Mykyta positions in the OP

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has appointed Oleksandr Kamyshyn as his freelance advisor on strategic issues. Iryna Vereshchuk and Viktor Mykyta have been appointed deputy heads of the Presidential Administration, UNN reports.

To appoint Kamyshyn Oleksandr Mykolayovych as an advisor to the President of Ukraine on strategic issues (outside the staff) - Zelensky's decree says.

Zelenskyy also appointed Iryna Vereshchuk as Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, Viktor Mykyta as Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, and Dmytro Lytvyn as Communications Advisor to the President of Ukraine.

Accordingly, Zelensky dismissed Viktor Mykyta from the post of the head of the Transcarpathian Regional State Administration according to his application.

Earlier, journalist Vitaliy Glagola reported that Viktor Mykyta, whose dismissal from the post of head of the Transcarpathian RMA was approved by the government, will be appointedto the post of Deputy Head of the Presidential Office for Regional Policy, Economy, Energy and Other Regional Issues.

On September 4, the Verkhovna Rada supported the resignation of Oleksandr Kamyshyn from the post of Minister for Strategic Industries.

The Verkhovna Rada also supported the resignation of Vereshchuk from the post of Deputy Prime Ministerand the reintegration of the temporarily occupied territories.