Sibiga calls on the West to step up support for Ukraine as Russia engages DPRK in war
Kyiv • UNN
Minister Sibiga called for lifting restrictions on long-range strikes and intercepting Russian missiles over Ukraine. He emphasized that the DPRK is sending regular units to participate in the war against Ukraine.
Ukraine's international partners should strengthen the lifting of restrictions on long-range strikes and start intercepting Russian missiles and drones over Ukraine. This was stated by Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga, UNN reports.
Details
Sibiga emphasized that North Korea supports Russian aggression against Ukraine with weapons and personnel.
Not mercenaries. Regular units that Moscow plans to use as cannon fodder. The Euro-Atlantic community must realize the fact that the DPRK is invading Europe side by side with Russia and act without delay
According to him, Russia is resorting to a serious escalation of its aggression, involving the DPRK as a party to the conflict. Ukraine demands an immediate and decisive response from the Euro-Atlantic community and the world.
Allies should scale up military support for Ukraine. Remove restrictions on long-range strikes. Start intercepting Russian missiles and drones over Ukraine. Extend an invitation to join NATO. Increase investment in Ukrainian arms production. Actions
Recall
South Korean intelligence has reported sending 12,000 North Korean troops to Russia to participate in the war against Ukraine. Seoul considers this a serious threat to international security.