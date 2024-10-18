Russia is training DPRK military for war against Ukraine at four training grounds - sources
Kyiv • UNN
Russia is training about 11,000 North Korean soldiers to participate in the war against Ukraine at four training grounds. The training takes place in Khabarovsk, Usuriysk, Blagoveshchensk and Vladivostok.
The Russian army is training about 11,000 North Korean soldiers to participate in hostilities against Ukraine at four training grounds. This was reported to UNN by its own sources.
The source of UNN said that Russia is training about 11,000 North Korean soldiers to be involved in the war between Russia and Ukraine at four training grounds.
We are talking about landfills in cities such as Khabarovsk, Usuriysk, Blagoveshchensk, Vladivostok
The head of Ukraine's Defense Ministry's Main Intelligence Directorate, Kirill Budanov, says that about 11,000 North Korean infantrymen are being trained in eastern Russia to fight in Ukraine.
Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga said that it is not about mercenaries from North Korea, but about full-fledged military units, regular DPRK troops to be involved in the war against Ukraine.
President Zelensky stated that the DPRK is preparing a contingent for war against Ukraine, and he spoke about this with the United States.