"Usyk was released and no one is detaining him anymore", — Zelenskyi

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that he personally spoke on the phone with Oleksandr Usyk during his detention at the airport in Krakow, UNN reports .

Details

“I was outraged by this attitude toward our citizen and champion,” Zelensky said.

The President instructed Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga and Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko to immediately investigate all the details of the incident in Krakow.

“I have just been informed that everything is fine, our champion has been released and no one is detaining him anymore,” Zelensky added, reassuring Ukrainians about the situation with Usyk.

