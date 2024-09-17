Ukraine's Foreign Ministry reacts to Usyk's detention at Krakow airport

In connection with the video of the detention of Ukrainian boxer Oleksandr Usyk at the Krakow airport, spokesman Georgiy Tykhyi made an official statement, UNN reports .

Details

According to him, on the instructions of Minister Andriy Sybiga, the Consul General of Ukraine in Krakow has already urgently left for the airport to clarify the circumstances of the incident.

“The Ukrainian side categorically rejects the attitude to its citizen and champion demonstrated in the video,” Tikhiy said.

In addition, Minister Andriy Sybiga has already appealed to his Polish counterpart to immediately resolve the situation. The minister also instructed the Consul General to express his protest and indignation at the treatment of Oleksandr Usyk.

Oleksandr Usyk arrested at Krakow airport