Oleksandr Usyk arrested at Krakow airport
Kyiv • UNN
Ukrainian boxer Oleksandr Usyk was detained at the airport in Krakow. According to Jean Beleniuk, the reasons for the arrest and further actions against the athlete are currently unknown.
Details
"Oleksandr Usyk was arrested at the airport in Krakow. The circumstances are being clarified," Beleniuk said.
There is currently no additional information on the reasons for the detention or further actions against Usyk. The boxer's representatives and the Ukrainian authorities have not yet commented on the situation. The details of the incident are being clarified, and an official statement from the Polish side and Usyk's representatives is awaited.
