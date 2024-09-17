Oleksandr Usyk arrested at Krakow airport

Ukrainian boxer Oleksandr Usyk was arrested at the airport in Krakow. This was reported by Ukrainian athlete and politician Zhan Beleniuk, reports UNN.

Details

"Oleksandr Usyk was arrested at the airport in Krakow. The circumstances are being clarified," Beleniuk said.

There is currently no additional information on the reasons for the detention or further actions against Usyk. The boxer's representatives and the Ukrainian authorities have not yet commented on the situation. The details of the incident are being clarified, and an official statement from the Polish side and Usyk's representatives is awaited.

