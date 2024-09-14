Usyk says he wants to become Minister of Sports

Ukrainian boxer Oleksandr Usyk said in an interview with the Polish channel Kanał Sportowy that he would like to become the Minister of Sports of Ukraine and will become one, UNN reports.

Working with children not only in sports, but also in education - psychology, a healthy lifestyle, thinking with your own head, not listening to who says what. I want to work with my boys, with my children, to teach them what I can. I would be happy to become the Minister of Sports - I will become one - said the Ukrainian boxer.

This year, on May 19, Oleksandr Usyk defeated Tyson Fury by split decision to become the absolute heavyweight champion, unifying the WBA, WBC, IBF and WBO titles.

Subsequently, boxer Tyson Fury officially activated the rematch clauseto meet with Ukrainian Oleksandr Usyk.

The rematch between Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury will take place on December 21 this year in Saudi Arabia.