Another 2 planes and over 1,300 occupiers: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine updated enemy losses

$41.590.00
47.080.00
ukenru
Ukraine hopes to host national security advisors from the US, Britain, France and Germany - Zelensky
May 3, 09:33 AM • 30037 views

Ukraine hopes to host national security advisors from the US, Britain, France and Germany - Zelensky

Exclusive
May 3, 06:30 AM • 78178 views

Stroke in children: doctor explains how often it occurs and whether it is possible to fully recover after it

May 3, 06:01 AM • 73576 views

International Drone Day: How Ukraine is changing the course of the war with drones

May 2, 06:22 PM • 57847 views

Zelenskyy ordered to speed up the creation of Ukrainian ballistics

May 2, 06:05 PM • 71973 views

The Cabinet of Ministers has registered in the Rada a draft law necessary for the implementation of the mineral agreement with the USA: what it envisages

May 2, 05:00 PM • 70649 views

Five mini-series that are impossible to tear yourself away from: what to watch on the weekend

Exclusive
May 2, 11:48 AM • 58920 views

Compensation for destroyed or damaged housing: who is eligible, what documents are required, and how to receive payment

Exclusive
May 2, 10:55 AM • 73871 views

Smuggling in the electronics market: expert explained why the key problem is in logistics

Exclusive
May 2, 10:48 AM • 104116 views

When the land no longer feeds: what awaits state agricultural enterprises after the alienation of resources

May 2, 08:28 AM • 46934 views

MP announced the date of ratification of the Ukraine-US minerals deal

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Погода
+20°
5.3m/s
46%
742 mm
Popular news

Explosions heard in Kyiv: the capital is under attack by UAVs, air defense is working

May 3, 09:35 PM • 13944 views

Hostile shelling of the capital: debris fell in several areas, city authorities reported numerous fires

May 3, 10:04 PM • 8436 views

Attack on Kyiv: there are victims, including children

May 3, 11:29 PM • 14848 views

Russian forces advanced in five directions, the Armed Forces are counterattacking: ISW maps

03:17 AM • 10507 views

"Shahed" attack on Kyiv: the number of victims has increased to 11

05:03 AM • 8334 views
Publications

International Drone Day: How Ukraine is changing the course of the war with drones

May 3, 06:01 AM • 73576 views

May 3 - International Confectioner's Day: the most delicious records of Ukraine and the world

May 3, 04:30 AM • 41083 views

There are statements, but there is no trust. Why business does not participate in ARMA tenders, despite Duma's memorandums

May 2, 02:35 PM • 72900 views

Plant varieties from Ukrainian scientists are gaining recognition in the EU: new opportunities for agricultural exports

May 2, 02:18 PM • 81289 views

When the land no longer feeds: what awaits state agricultural enterprises after the alienation of resources
Exclusive

May 2, 10:48 AM • 104116 views
Advertisement
Продаж Lexus LC 2019
Actual people

Denis Shmyhal

Oleksandr Syrskyi

Donald Trump

Mikhail Fedorov

Pope Francis

Actual places

Ukraine

Kyiv

United States

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Star Wars Day: Facts About the Film Saga That Will Surprise You

04:30 AM • 3276 views

Jennifer Lopez's Style Evolution at the Met Gala: From Debut to Stunning Looks

May 2, 06:47 PM • 32860 views

Five mini-series that are impossible to tear yourself away from: what to watch on the weekend

May 2, 05:00 PM • 70649 views

Kensington Palace Shared a New Portrait of Princess Charlotte for Her 9th Birthday

May 2, 02:45 PM • 32686 views

GTA VI Release Delayed to May 2026

May 2, 01:46 PM • 35721 views
Actual

Starlink

Shahed-136

Telegram

9K720 Iskander

Rockwell B-1 Lancer

Another 2 planes and over 1,300 occupiers: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine updated enemy losses

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1464 views

The Defense Forces of Ukraine eliminated a significant amount of enemy manpower and equipment. Two enemy planes and over a thousand occupiers were destroyed in a day.

Another 2 planes and over 1,300 occupiers: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine updated enemy losses

Over the past day, on the Russian-Ukrainian front, the Defense Forces eliminated two enemy aircraft, a number of units of military equipment and 1,340 soldiers of the Russian army. This was reported in the morning report of May 4 by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), reports UNN.

Details

It is noted that the total combat losses of the enemy from 02.24.22 to 05.04.25 are approximately:

  • personnel ‒ 956810 (+1340) persons eliminated
    • tanks ‒ 10758 (+11)
      • combat armored vehicles ‒ 22403 (+24)
        • artillery systems ‒ 27327 (+52)
          • MLRS ‒ 1376 (+1)
            • air defense equipment ‒ 1155 (+1)
              • aircraft ‒ 372 (+2)
                • helicopters ‒ 335 (0)
                  • UAVs of operational and tactical level ‒ 34860 (+163)
                    • cruise missiles ‒ 3196 (0)
                      • ships / boats ‒ 28 (0)
                        • submarines ‒ 1 (0)
                          • vehicles and tankers ‒ 47141 (+129)
                            • special equipment ‒ 3870 (0)

                              Data is being updated.

                              Let us remind you

                              President Volodymyr Zelensky reported about the destruction of the second enemy aircraft in a day on the territory of occupied Crimea.  

                              Russian forces advanced in five directions, the Armed Forces are counterattacking: ISW maps04.05.25, 05:17 • 10485 views

                              Vita Zelenetska

                              Vita Zelenetska

                              War
                              Crimea
                              Volodymyr Zelenskyy
                              Ukraine
                              Brent
                              $61.56
                              Bitcoin
                              $96,053.00
                              S&P 500
                              $5,687.46
                              Tesla
                              $290.87
                              Газ TTF
                              $33.08
                              Золото
                              $3,241.25
                              Ethereum
                              $1,845.80