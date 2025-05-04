Another 2 planes and over 1,300 occupiers: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine updated enemy losses
Kyiv • UNN
The Defense Forces of Ukraine eliminated a significant amount of enemy manpower and equipment. Two enemy planes and over a thousand occupiers were destroyed in a day.
Over the past day, on the Russian-Ukrainian front, the Defense Forces eliminated two enemy aircraft, a number of units of military equipment and 1,340 soldiers of the Russian army. This was reported in the morning report of May 4 by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), reports UNN.
Details
It is noted that the total combat losses of the enemy from 02.24.22 to 05.04.25 are approximately:
- personnel ‒ 956810 (+1340) persons eliminated
- tanks ‒ 10758 (+11)
- combat armored vehicles ‒ 22403 (+24)
- artillery systems ‒ 27327 (+52)
- MLRS ‒ 1376 (+1)
- air defense equipment ‒ 1155 (+1)
- aircraft ‒ 372 (+2)
- helicopters ‒ 335 (0)
- UAVs of operational and tactical level ‒ 34860 (+163)
- cruise missiles ‒ 3196 (0)
- ships / boats ‒ 28 (0)
- submarines ‒ 1 (0)
- vehicles and tankers ‒ 47141 (+129)
- special equipment ‒ 3870 (0)
Data is being updated.
Let us remind you
President Volodymyr Zelensky reported about the destruction of the second enemy aircraft in a day on the territory of occupied Crimea.
