Hungary says 4 EU countries demand to restrict imports of agricultural products from Ukraine

The ministers of agriculture of Bulgaria, Hungary, Romania and Slovakia have appealed to the European Commission to cancel the increased quotas for agricultural products from Ukraine and oblige Ukrainian companies to comply with the standards adopted in the EU market. This was announced on Facebook by the head of the Hungarian Ministry of Agriculture Istvan Nagy, UNN reports.

Details

According to him, in June this year, the EU regulation governing imports from Ukraine will expire, so the European Commission "must find a long-term solution to the market problems caused by Ukrainian agricultural products.

In a joint letter, we called on the Commission to return to pre-war quotas, introduce safeguard measures for agricultural products, and introduce automatic protection and individual quotas on a regional basis for the Member States bordering on Ukraine - the Hungarian politician said.

He also noted that the signatories have asked Brussels to demand EU environmental, sanitary and phytosanitary standards for Ukrainian agricultural products.

Hungary will maintain restrictions on imports of Ukrainian agricultural products under national jurisdiction for as long as necessary to protect Hungarian farmers. We stand in solidarity with Ukraine, but we will protect the livelihoods and competitiveness of farmers - Nagy wrote.

Recall

Recently, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban saidthat Ukraine's accession to the European Union depends on the Hungarians, and that Kyiv will not join the bloc against Budapest's will. The politician also believes that Ukraine will never join NATO.

Hungary co-sponsored a US resolution at the UN that does not condemn Russian aggression