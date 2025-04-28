Bulgaria Can Play Key Role in Strengthening Europe's Defense – Costa

$41.750.06
47.390.03
ukenru
White House responded after Putin's "ceasefire" proposal: Trump wants a permanent ceasefire
01:08 PM • 558 views

White House responded after Putin's "ceasefire" proposal: Trump wants a permanent ceasefire

Exclusive
12:59 PM • 2662 views

NBU's chief lawyer above the law? Investigation of Zima's case is stalling

Exclusive
12:30 PM • 6862 views

The ball is in the NACP's court: the head of the supervisory board of the State Land Bank has a real conflict of interest

12:00 PM • 7132 views

Vatican has confirmed that the conclave to elect a new Pope will begin on May 7

Exclusive
11:54 AM • 11296 views

Stress-free renovation: where to start and how not to go crazy in the process - expert advice

Exclusive
April 28, 05:58 AM • 59689 views

A week of trials and inspiration: astrological forecast for April 28 – May 5

April 27, 07:17 PM • 56359 views

Ukraine and the United States have agreed on an important point of the agreement on mineral resources: details from Shmyhal

Exclusive
April 27, 04:20 PM • 58436 views

About 40-45 Ukrainian athletes will be able to win Olympic licenses for the right to participate in the Winter Olympic Games - NOC

Exclusive
April 27, 05:03 AM • 85546 views

Anniversary of "Ramstein": challenges and transformations that the format has undergone

April 26, 02:39 PM • 137936 views

Five incredible long-awaited premieres of May: what to watch

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Погода
+16°
2m/s
21%
759 mm
Popular news

Foreign peacekeepers in Ukraine: Britain warned of the risk of lawsuits from Russia regarding human rights - The Telegraph

April 28, 04:19 AM • 44794 views

India and Pakistan have been exchanging fire on the Kashmir border for the fourth day.

April 28, 07:18 AM • 14949 views

An air raid alert has been declared in Kyiv and a number of regions amid the threat of ballistics

08:15 AM • 8176 views

OutKast, Cyndi Lauper, and The White Stripes to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

08:46 AM • 17873 views

"Harry Potter" film saga star Rupert Grint becomes a father for the second time

08:56 AM • 17142 views
Publications

NBU's chief lawyer above the law? Investigation of Zima's case is stalling
Exclusive

12:59 PM • 2662 views

The ball is in the NACP's court: the head of the supervisory board of the State Land Bank has a real conflict of interest
Exclusive

12:30 PM • 6862 views

Stress-free renovation: where to start and how not to go crazy in the process - expert advice
Exclusive

11:54 AM • 11296 views

A week of trials and inspiration: astrological forecast for April 28 – May 5
Exclusive

April 28, 05:58 AM • 59689 views

Day of the Chornobyl Tragedy: All About the Environmental Disaster
Exclusive

April 26, 04:00 AM • 162669 views
Advertisement
Продаж Lexus LC 2019
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Pope Francis

Ruslan Kravchenko

Andrii Sybiha

Actual places

Ukraine

Kyiv

United States

United Kingdom

Vatican City

Advertisement
UNN Lite

"Creed" has grossed over $160 million worldwide in two weekends: in the US, Ryan Coogler's new film has pushed "Minecraft" out of the way

01:22 PM • 42 views

"Harry Potter" film saga star Rupert Grint becomes a father for the second time

08:56 AM • 17379 views

OutKast, Cyndi Lauper, and The White Stripes to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

08:46 AM • 18116 views

Five incredible long-awaited premieres of May: what to watch

April 26, 02:39 PM • 137936 views

Kanye West launched his first stream on Twitch and was banned within minutes for sieg heil

April 25, 03:56 PM • 52707 views
Actual

Fox News

Facebook

Instagram

Shahed-136

Sukhoi Su-27

Bulgaria Can Play Key Role in Strengthening Europe's Defense – Costa

Kyiv • UNN

 • 806 views

António Costa visited the "Arsenal" factory and emphasized the importance of investing in defense.

Bulgaria Can Play Key Role in Strengthening Europe's Defense – Costa
António Costa, President of the European Council

Bulgaria can play a key role in strengthening Europe's defense thanks to its defense industry. This was stated by the President of the European Council, António Costa, after a meeting with the Prime Minister of Bulgaria, Rossen Zhelyazkov, Euractiv writes, reports UNN.

Details

During a three-day visit to Bulgaria, the head of the European Council visited the Arsenal plant in Kazanlak, which is a leading Bulgarian manufacturer of firearms and ammunition.

Europe's security begins in Ukraine. The security of Europe and Ukraine cannot be separated. We have decided to significantly increase our investments in defense. Investing more in defense means investing more in our economy and potential for research and innovation. It is necessary to mobilize all opportunities in different member states. Bulgaria has good conditions not only to meet domestic needs, but also to supply defense capabilities to other European countries

– said António Costa.

He emphasized that this is an important time for Bulgaria after its accession to the Schengen area - a time for the country to prepare for joining the Eurozone.

Bulgaria will continue to be a constructive, predictable and reliable partner as the EU faces geopolitical and economic challenges

– said Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov.

Recall

Bulgarian Deputy Prime Minister Atanas Zafirov stated that his country does not plan to sell equipment to Ukraine for the completion of the Khmelnytskyi NPP.

Liliia Naboka

Liliia Naboka

PoliticsNews of the World
Bulgaria
Europe
António Costa
Ukraine
Brent
$65.61
Bitcoin
$95,371.40
S&P 500
$5,515.95
Tesla
$285.47
Газ TTF
$32.33
Золото
$3,305.99
Ethereum
$1,805.94