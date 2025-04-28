Bulgaria Can Play Key Role in Strengthening Europe's Defense – Costa

Bulgaria can play a key role in strengthening Europe's defense thanks to its defense industry. This was stated by the President of the European Council, António Costa, after a meeting with the Prime Minister of Bulgaria, Rossen Zhelyazkov, Euractiv writes, reports UNN.

Details

During a three-day visit to Bulgaria, the head of the European Council visited the Arsenal plant in Kazanlak, which is a leading Bulgarian manufacturer of firearms and ammunition.

Europe's security begins in Ukraine. The security of Europe and Ukraine cannot be separated. We have decided to significantly increase our investments in defense. Investing more in defense means investing more in our economy and potential for research and innovation. It is necessary to mobilize all opportunities in different member states. Bulgaria has good conditions not only to meet domestic needs, but also to supply defense capabilities to other European countries – said António Costa.

He emphasized that this is an important time for Bulgaria after its accession to the Schengen area - a time for the country to prepare for joining the Eurozone.

Bulgaria will continue to be a constructive, predictable and reliable partner as the EU faces geopolitical and economic challenges – said Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov.

Recall

Bulgarian Deputy Prime Minister Atanas Zafirov stated that his country does not plan to sell equipment to Ukraine for the completion of the Khmelnytskyi NPP.