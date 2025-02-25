Ukrainian kickboxers win 13 medals at the European Cup in Bulgaria

From February 20 to 23, the WAKO (World Association of Kickboxing Organizations) European Kickboxing Cup was held in Plovdiv (Bulgaria). The Ukrainian team won six gold, three silver and four bronze medals.

This was reported by the Ministry of Youth and Sports in the official Telegram channel, UNN reports.

Winners and runners-up:

"Gold:

Antonina Osetska (kick light, 56 kg);

Oleksandr Semko (kick-light 75 kg);

Anna Chornobryvets (kick-light, 60 kg);

Ruslan Dudka (K1, 60 kg);

Oleksandra Nechyporenko (full contact, 48 kg);

Pavel Kondratov (full contact, 75 kg).

"Silver:

Sergiy Labatyuk (full contact, 71 kg);

Victoria Boyarchenko (full contact, 65 kg);

Dmytro Lomaga (kick light, 74 kg).

"Bronze medal:

Daria Ivanova (K1, 52 kg);

Maria Belkina (K1, 56 kg);

Yaroslava Obruchkova (K1, 52 kg);

Ilya Katrichko (full contact, 75 kg).

Recall

In 2023, Austria hosted the WAKO Kickboxing World Cup, where the Ukrainian team won a total of 21 medals: 6 gold, 6 silver, 9 bronze. The competition was attended by 2,214 participants from 236 clubs and national teams representing 34 countries.