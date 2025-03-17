Italy is among the top five countries contributing to the “democratic recession” in Europe - report

$41.320.06
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
07:36 PM • 16211 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 106402 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 168401 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM • 106134 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 342749 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 173382 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 144738 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 196091 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM • 124810 views

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM • 108142 views

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Not all have become cheaper: prices for medicines not included in the Ministry of Health's list have increased in Ukraine

April 3, 01:03 PM • 159781 views

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM • 37872 views

“Mommy's achievements”: The Duma still includes Medvedchuk's yacht in the successful cases of ARMA

April 3, 03:43 PM • 85345 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 23512 views

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

04:23 PM • 20371 views
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

07:36 PM • 16208 views

“Mommy's achievements”: The Duma still includes Medvedchuk's yacht in the successful cases of ARMA

April 3, 03:43 PM • 85351 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market
Exclusive

April 3, 03:18 PM • 106396 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.
Exclusive

April 3, 01:51 PM • 168397 views

Not all have become cheaper: prices for medicines not included in the Ministry of Health's list have increased in Ukraine

April 3, 01:03 PM • 159789 views
UNN Lite

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

04:23 PM • 20374 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 23515 views

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM • 37878 views

"The Simpsons" will be renewed for 4 more seasons

April 3, 12:01 PM • 47140 views

New trailer for "Jurassic World: Rebirth" released: Scarlett Johansson to appear in the franchise for the first time

April 3, 10:44 AM • 135739 views
Italy is among the top five countries contributing to the “democratic recession” in Europe - report

Kyiv • UNN

 • 37718 views

Italy is among the top five countries shaping the "decline" of the rule of law in Europe. The impact of government decisions in Slovakia and Croatia is also a cause for concern, and Romania, France and Germany are not immune to problems in the context of the “democratic recession”.

Italy is among the top five countries contributing to the “democratic recession” in Europe - report

Italy is among the top five countries actively undermining the rule of law, contributing to the deepening "democratic recession" in Europe. This is stated in the report of the Civil Liberties Union for Europe (Liberties), which was published on March 17, 2025.

This is reported by The Guardian, writes UNN.

Details

According to the media, the report of the Civil Liberties Union for Europe (Liberties) states that Italy is one of the five "dismantlers" - along with Bulgaria, Croatia, Romania and Slovakia - who are "deliberately undermining the rule of law in virtually all aspects".

The report also highlights a significant regression in Hungary, where increased pressure on NGOs and the media was recorded in 2024.

The democratic recession in Europe deepened in 2024

- the Liberties statement reads.

The report highlights judicial systems prone to political manipulation, weak enforcement of anti-corruption laws, excessive use of accelerated legislative procedures, persecution of journalists and increasing restrictions on peaceful protests.

Without decisive action, the EU risks further democratic erosion

- concludes the report, compiled by 43 human rights organizations in 21 EU member states.

In Italy, researchers highlighted how Giorgia Meloni's government has developed proposals to give the justice ministry "unlimited powers" over prosecutors, which would increase political control over the judiciary.

Italian authors also noted an "unprecedented level of interference in public media", such as the cancellation of author Antonio Scurati's "anti-fascist manifesto" and disciplinary action against the host of a talk show in which the speech was to be delivered.

Hungary will conduct a survey on Ukraine's accession to the EU: a bulletin has been published17.03.25, 02:38 • 107587 views

The report looked at how Bulgaria launched anti-corruption investigations against political opponents of the government, while long-term schemes, such as the illegal dumping of construction debris in Sofia, continued to exist.

In Slovakia, there was concern over numerous changes introduced by the government of populist nationalist Robert Fico, including the abolition of the post of central prosecutor and a bill on foreign agents that would force NGOs to be labeled as "organizations supported by foreign sources" if they receive more than 5,000 euros from abroad.

In Croatia, the integrity of the judiciary was questioned following the appointment of Ivan Turudic, a judge with close ties to the ruling party, as Attorney General. The European Public Prosecutor's Office has expressed concern about "systemic problems" in Croatia, with Turudic's office likely challenging the European Public Prosecutor's Office's right to investigate a case of EU budget fraud.

In Romania, the presidential election results showed how social media, particularly TikTok, can help an ultranationalist win, while a bill to ensure the independence of public television and radio has remained undeveloped in parliament since 2021. The report's authors also warned that even "exemplary democracies" such as France and Germany are not immune to problems.

In France, concerns have been expressed about the increasing use of Article 49.3 to make decisions without a vote, as well as increased restrictions on freedom of expression ahead of the Olympics and to combat foreign interference.

In Germany, it was noted that while the introduction of stricter rules to combat "revolving doors" is positive, there are concerns about excessive responses to pro-Palestinian actions, such as censorship or denial of entry to former Greek Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis, who was invited to speak at such a conference.

Last April, police shut down a Palestinian conference in Berlin, fearing it could become a platform for anti-Semitic statements.

Macron calls on EU countries to buy European weapons instead of American ones16.03.25, 22:42 • 19905 views

Poland, which is trying to resist the attack on independent institutions, has been described as a cautionary tale. The coalition government led by Donald Tusk has tried to restore judicial independence and media pluralism, but has faced conflict with President Andrzej Duda and difficulties in solving the problem of compromised institutions.

Poland demonstrates that addressing the restoration of institutional independence is an extremely complex and fragile task, Liberties said.

Meloni ruled out sending Italian troops to Ukraine15.03.25, 14:40 • 16912 views

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

