Meloni ruled out sending Italian troops to Ukraine
Kyiv • UNN
The Prime Minister of Italy stated that sending Italian troops to Ukraine is not planned. Italy will continue to cooperate with partners for security guarantees.
Italian troops in Ukraine are not planned, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said during a video conference organized by British Prime Minister Kir Starmer on Ukraine, UNN writes with reference to the Italian government.
Italy’s participation in a possible military force on the ground is not planned
At the same time, Meloni, as indicated, during today's video conference organized by British Prime Minister Kir Starmer, which discussed commitment to a fair and lasting peace that can ensure Ukraine's future sovereignty and security, confirmed that "Italy intends to continue working with European and Western partners and the United States to define credible and effective security guarantees".
Addition
A British Sky News source in the country's government reported that the meeting was attended by British Prime Minister Kir Starmer, French President Emmanuel Macron, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, and the new Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney.