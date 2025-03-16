Macron calls on EU countries to buy European weapons instead of American ones
French President Emmanuel Macron intends to persuade European Union countries to buy weapons from European manufacturers. He offers alternatives to the American Patriot and F-35.
French President Emmanuel Macron wants to convince European Union countries to stop buying American weapons and pay attention to European manufacturers. This is reported by Politico with reference to a joint interview of Macron to several French media, reports UNN.
The French president said he wants to convince other European countries that are now "buying American" military equipment to switch to local weapons options.
I intend to go and convince European countries that are used to buying American. Those who buy Patriot should be offered the Franco-Italian new generation SAMP/T SAM system. Those who buy the F-35 should be offered the Rafale. This is a way to increase production rates
The President also noted that he asked French defense companies to reduce red tape and reduce costs to become a more attractive option for customers.
The EU plans to allocate EUR 150 billion for the development of the defense industry. France insists on using funds only within the EU, while Germany wants to involve partner countries.
